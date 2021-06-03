https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fauci-confused-ifr-with-cfr-thats-a-really-bad-mistake/
And here it is folks… the email (perhaps one of many) where Dr. Fauci makes the terrible no-good lockdown-prompting error of confusing IFR with CFR. Here he puts a VERY HIGH COVID CFR with a low influenza IFR. We explain it all here:https://t.co/9G8ojwpGRj pic.twitter.com/WSMMzzmhvT
— Justin Hart (@justin_hart) June 2, 2021
This article perfectly explains Fauci’s statistical mistake…
It potentially looks engineered…
Scientist Kristian Anderson told Fauci SARS-CoV-2 has “unusual features” that “potentially look engineered”.
Not long after this email, the scientists authored a piece insisting the virus was natural and Fauci said the same publicly. This is a massive cover-up.
(Buzzfeed FOIA) pic.twitter.com/BD3OUzgDzR
— Sharri Markson (@SharriMarkson) June 2, 2021
Fuhrer Fauci