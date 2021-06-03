https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fauci-confused-ifr-with-cfr-thats-a-really-bad-mistake/

Posted by Kane on June 3, 2021 5:59 pm

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

This article perfectly explains Fauci’s statistical mistake…

It potentially looks engineered…

Fuhrer Fauci

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...