https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/horror-woman-shot-leg-jan-6-capitol-police-without-warning-video/

The Gateway Pundit reported earlier this week on Capitol Police firing tear gas and flash bombs into a crowd of peaceful citizens including women, children and elderly patriots on January 6 at the US Capitol.

Thanks to our readers we continue to receive first-hand accounts and video from the January 6, 2020 Capitol Police assault on peaceful Trump protesters.

The police, without warning, repeatedly fired rounds into the crowd of thousands on the US Capitol grounds.

Then the police just stood by as the peaceful protesters walked by them on their way to the US Capitol.

Don’t expect ANY OF THIS COVERAGE to make it into Pelosi’s report.

TRENDING: SMOKING GUN: FAUCI LIED, MILLIONS DIED — Fauci Was Informed of Hydroxychloroquine Success in Early 2020 But Lied to Public Instead Despite the Science #FauciEmails

Today we have more video of the injured protesters on January 6.

In this video below you see a female Trump supporter who was shot by Capitol Police with a wound in her leg.

The woman was being treated by fellow Americans in the crowd.

NO ONE expected the police to start randomly firing on the massive crowd of tens of thousands of Trump supporters.

They wanted a riot.

They got a peaceful protest instead.

The insurrection they were hoping for never evolved except for a few broken windows and broken locks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

