https://justthenews.com/government/congress/house-panel-interview-trump-counsel-mcgahn-after-2-year-battle?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

The House Judiciary Committee is set Friday to question former President Trump’s White House counsel Don McGahn, in a closed-door interview that comes roughly two years after House Democrats subpoena him for testimony about whether Trump obstructed the Russia investigation.

McGahn’s testimony is the result of an agreement made last month in federal court under which he’ll answer such questions as whether Trump tried to fire special counselor Robert Mueller, who led the Justice Department probe into whether the 2016 Trump campaign colluded with Russia to influence the outcome of the election, according to the Associated Press.

Though the interview is set to be behind closed doors, a transcript will be released in the following days per the agreement. Republicans will be allows to answer questions in the hearing held by the Democrat-controlled committee, according to CNN.

McGahn served as the top lawyer for Trump’s 2016 campaign and was White House counsel until fall 2018. He refused to testify in 2019, resulting in committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler issuing a subpoena to force McGahn to testify.

Nadler said the agreement to get McGahn to testify “satisfies our subpoena, protects the committee’s constitutional duty to conduct oversight in the future, and safeguards sensitive executive branch prerogatives.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

