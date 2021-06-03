https://www.dailywire.com/news/huge-step-toward-confirming-the-existence-of-machines-that-fly-with-impunity-jeremy-corbell-celebrates-upcoming-government-report-on-ufos

Originally expected to be released at the start of this month, a report commissioned by Congress will now be unveiled in the coming weeks, and will address the feverish coverage of so-called unidentified flying objects which have dominated recent news cycles.

“Top intelligence and military officials are scheduled to release a report this month addressing unidentified objects in American airspace,” reported USA Today, adding that the report “has garnered considerable attention as lawmakers and the public speculate on what the report may reveal about unidentified flying objects.”

A demand for the report was included in December’s omnibus spending package, instructing the Office of Naval Intelligence, the FBI and the Defense Department’s newly created Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force to “collect all available information on UFO sightings that do not have other explanations.”

“Our team at the Office of the Director of National Intelligence is, of course, actively working on that report. And we take reports of incursions into our airspace by any aircraft identified or unidentified very seriously and investigate each one,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in late May.

Speaking with CBS’ James Corden last month, former President Barack Obama admitted that UFOs are real, though perhaps not extraterrestrial in origin.

“What is true, and I’m actually being serious here, is that there is footage and records of objects in the skies that we don’t know exactly what they are,” he said.

“We can’t explain how they move, their trajectory,” he added. “They did not have an easily explainable pattern. And so I think that people still take seriously, trying to investigate and figure out what that is.”

“But I have nothing to report to you today,” Obama noted.

Obama’s comments came during the same week that “leaked footage from the U.S. Navy appeared to show an unidentified flying object (UFO) flying erratically in California, before pitching suddenly downwards and beneath the surface of the ocean below.”

“The US Navy photographed & filmed ‘spherical’ shaped UFOs & advanced transmedium vehicles; here is some of that footage,” tweeted Jeremy Corbell, the investigative journalist who has leaked several UFO “sightings” in recent weeks. “Filmed in the Combat Information Center of the USS Omaha / July 15th 2019 / warning area off San Diego @ 11pm PST. No wreckage found. No craft were recovered.”

The US Navy photographed & filmed “spherical” shaped UFOs & advanced transmedium vehicles; here is some of that footage. Filmed in the Combat Information Center of the USS Omaha / July 15th 2019 / warning area off San Diego @ 11pm PST. No wreckage found. No craft were recovered. pic.twitter.com/tK1YTG8sJ7 — Jeremy Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) May 14, 2021

Days ago, Corbell released new footage which appeared to show a US Navy ship, the USS Omaha, being “swarmed” by numerous unidentified flying objects.

“2019 US Navy warships were swarmed by UFOs; here’s the RADAR footage that shows that. Filmed in the Combat Information Center of the USS Omaha / July 15th 2019 / this is corroborative electro-optic data demonstrating a significant UFO event series in a warning area off San Diego,” tweeted Corbell.

2019 US Navy warships were swarmed by UFOs; here’s the RADAR footage that shows that. Filmed in the Combat Information Center of the USS Omaha / July 15th 2019 / this is corroborative electro-optic data demonstrating a significant UFO event series in a warning area off San Diego. pic.twitter.com/bZS5wbLuLl — Jeremy Corbell (@JeremyCorbell) May 27, 2021

“The new unclassified clip shows sailors aboard the Omaha observing as many as nine UFOs swarming the ship at speeds approaching 160 mph,” reported the New York Post.

“138 knots. Holy s*** they’re going fast,” one Navy member is heard to say.

According to ABC News, Corbell celebrated the upcoming report, saying “The fact that the report even exists or is going to exist is the biggest thing for me.”

“I think it’s a huge step forward to the general confirmation of the existence of these physical machines that do fly with impunity, within our restricted airspace,” he said. “This is not a subject of question. This is not a subject of doubt, our public has been told and proof has been given, and that’s not coming just from people like me, that’s coming from our own government.”

“So the fact this report is existing shows that representative government works, that Congress and Senate and Senate Intelligence Committee and everybody involved. These mechanisms are proceeding forward with getting answers for the American public,” Corbell added.

