A video broadcast on Fox News’s Sean Hannity Show captured the desperate cries from migrants almost drowning during an attempt to cross the Rio Grande into Texas. A human smuggler from Mexico finally came to the rescue.

A Fox News video crew captured a dangerous situation as a group of migrants crossing the Rio Grande Monday night from Ciudad Miguel Aleman, Tamaulipas, became caught in the current and feared drowning. The migrant screamed for help and people panicked on both sides of the river. The incident begins at the 3:45 mark in the following night-vision video.

“They’re drowning,” Fox News contributor Sara Carter says while people are heard screaming in the background.

“I’m drowning,” one of the migrants screamed from the darkness of the river. The video shows multiple migrants’ heads bobbing in the river as they try to stay afloat. A human smuggler in a raft finally comes to their aid and pulls them to safety.

Carter said Texas Department of Public Safety troopers, National Guardsmen, and Border Patrol agents were preparing to go into the river to rescue the migrants before the smuggler came to their aid.

“Everyone you saw in that video survived,” Carter told Hannity.

This video follows another incident, this one in El Paso, where human smugglers put a five-year-old boy onto the Texas bank of the Rio Grande and left him alone, screaming “Don’t leave, don’t leave” in the darkness of night.

A woman reportedly told AFP reporters the parents of the child live in the United States and the boy is from Mexico.

The video shows Border Patrol agents responding to the screaming little boy. Protocols call for the boy to be turned over to ICE and then to the Department of Health and Human Services until a sponsor can be found in the United States. The boy will likely be released to his parents if they do live in the U.S.

Migrant rescues by Border Patrol agents are up dramatically from last year. The latest numbers for migrant crossings and rescues are due out next week. Through April 20, Border Patrol agents rescued 5,638 migrants. This compares to 5,071 for all of Fiscal Year 20 and 4,920 for all of Fiscal Year 19, according to Border Patrol reports.

Bob Price serves as associate editor and senior news contributor for the Breitbart Texas-Border team. He is an original member of the Breitbart Texas team. Price is a regular panelist on Fox 26 Houston’s What’s Your Point? Sunday-morning talk show. Follow him on Twitter @BobPriceBBTX and Facebook.

