The prices of our houses and food are already rising fast, but they will skyrocket to record highs if we don’t fix the problem soon. So what’s causing the inflation?

On the radio program this week, Glenn Beck said he doesn’t believe it’s the fault of our loggers, farmers, or truckers — many of them are really struggling. But the big corporations that control these industries are making record profits, all while the Biden administration is making some very odd decisions that could make the crises even worse.

Watch the video below for more details:

