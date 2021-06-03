https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/03/its-a-sickness-heres-a-great-thread-on-tds-and-vanity-fairs-investigation-into-the-origins-of-covid-19/

As Twitchy reported earlier, Vanity Fair is out with an 11,000-word bombshell on the Wuhan lab-leak theory, with interviews with more than 40 people. Four former State Department officials, for example, said “they were repeatedly advised not to open a ‘Pandora’s box’” by investigating the lab-leak theory, while others were warned not to pursue an investigation into the origin of COVID-19 because it would “open a can of worms.”

Daily Caller editor-in-chief Geoffrey Ingersoll has read the piece and can’t overlook the role that TDS played in suppressing the lab-leak hypothesis.

Remember when Chinese state media floated the idea that the U.S. Army had brought the coronavirus to Wuhan?

“An alt-right conspiracy theory.”

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...