And there it is:
Axios: “America’s case counts are now so low, and the virus is so well contained, that this is our final weekly map” https://t.co/ES1zo4a1u0
— Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) June 3, 2021
“Thank you for reading”:
Final statement: #GoGetYourShot https://t.co/ffS1eMnIjx pic.twitter.com/UqaR1htBqA
— Christopher Jaques (@Cjaques4) June 3, 2021
In other words, “it’s over”:
It’s over. https://t.co/uACP2kP2ZC
— Noah Rothman (@NoahCRothman) June 3, 2021
And it’s time to cheer:
This is the end-of-an-era we can all cheer. https://t.co/SQOzTRXtaj
— Carl Quintanilla (@carlquintanilla) June 3, 2021
Although, there are still people out there who will dig in and say this is premature:
Axios is trying to murder its readers. Am I doing this right? https://t.co/ddYsaaFguw
— Eli Lake (@EliLake) June 3, 2021
***