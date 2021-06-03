https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/03/its-over-axios-ends-its-weekly-map-of-covid-19-cases/

And there it is:

“Thank you for reading”:

Trending

In other words, “it’s over”:

And it’s time to cheer:

Although, there are still people out there who will dig in and say this is premature:

***

Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Tags: COVID-19

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...