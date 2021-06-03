https://www.dailywire.com/news/jason-aldean-wife-swipes-kamala-in-memorial-day-post-more-than-just-a-long-weekend-to-us

In a pointed Memorial Day post, Brittany Aldean, wife to country music superstar Jason Aldean, swiped at Vice President Kamala Harris, emphasizing that she and her husband view the day of memorial as more than just a “long weekend.”

“Our family doesn’t take Memorial Day lightly,” Aldean wrote in an Instagram post, captioning a photo of the American flag. “It’s more than a ‘long weekend.’”

“[Jason Aldean] and I both come from military families and understand the importance our loved ones and others have sacrificed for us, and our freedom,” she continued. “We fly our flag high… EVERY SINGLE DAY. It’s the least we can do to show our appreciation.”

“God bless the mamas who couldn’t hold their babies one more time,” the 33-year-old wrote. “To the daddies who weren’t able to express just how proud they were. WE THINK AND PRAY FOR YOU, DAILY #happymemorialday. Thank you Military and everyone who continues to serve this beautiful country and risk their lives for us!!!! We love you!!”

As highlighted by The Daily Wire, Harris was hit with massive backlash on Saturday after she tweeted out a photo of herself smiling with the caption, “Enjoy the long weekend.” The tweet, seemingly meant to commemorate Memorial Day, noticeably did not mention fallen military personnel or veterans.

Enjoy the long weekend. pic.twitter.com/ilGOrod4AW — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 29, 2021

Apparently getting in some damage control, Harris posted a tweet the following day that paid tribute to members of our military.

“Throughout our history our service men and women have risked everything to defend our freedoms and our country. As we prepare to honor them on Memorial Day, we remember their service and their sacrifice,” Harris wrote in the Sunday tweet.

Throughout our history our service men and women have risked everything to defend our freedoms and our country. As we prepare to honor them on Memorial Day, we remember their service and their sacrifice. — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 30, 2021

In March, the VP faced accusations of disrespecting the military when she broke tradition by neglecting to salute military guards before boarding Air Force Two. The Daily Wire reported:

Vice President Kamala Harris has broken a tradition maintained by at least the last two of her predecessors and skipped saluting military guards before boarding Air Force Two. Harris was captured on video Monday walking past servicemen without saluting before boarding the jet. Former Vice Presidents Mike Pence and Joe Biden each maintained the practice of saluting servicemen before boarding and after exiting the plane during their tenures, according to Fox News. “DISGRACEFUL: @VP Kamala Harris refuses to salute the honor guard at the steps of the aircraft. It is a clear demonstration of her dislike for those in uniform, both law-enforcement and military,” former NYPD Commissioner Bernard Kerik wrote in a caption of the video posted to Twitter. The incident appears not to be a one-off as Fox News has reported that Harris has declined to salute her military guards on at least three other occasions.

