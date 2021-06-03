https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/03/jen-psaki-explains-that-its-obviously-not-that-advantageous-for-the-white-house-to-relitigate-the-substance-of-the-fauciemails-video/

Surely the White House has got something to say about the #FauciEmails dump, right? There was some pretty damning stuff in there, after all. Stuff that actually implicates parts of the U.S. government in an apparent coverup effort.

Surely the White House has some thoughts.

According to Jen Psaki, they just don’t think that now is a good time to share them:

Beg your pardon?

Wow.

Only when it’s advantageous, though. Try to keep up!

Good point. Anyone else feel like there’s something really familiar about Psaki’s response?

Guess Jen was paying extra-close attention during the Benghazi hearings.

Too bad she’s just as credible as Hillary Clinton was.

Might that have something to do with why the White House doesn’t think it’s advantageous to litigate the substance of the emails?

This is going to get a whole lot messier.

