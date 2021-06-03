https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/03/jen-psaki-knows-theres-a-lot-of-interest-in-the-white-house-cat-but-has-no-updates-for-the-press/

Normally we rag on White House Press Secretary Jen (How Refreshing) Psaki for her shameless spin, but this time we have to lay the blame with the White House press corps. Believe it or not, it was back in March when a media firefighter asked Psaki, “We were promised a White House cat, what happened to that?” Psaki didn’t have an answer then, and she still doesn’t have an answer in June.

Keep in mind, these are the same people who went an hour with Psaki Wednesday and never once asked about Dr. Anthony Fauci’s emails. But readers are apparently hassling this reporter for information about the cat.

Seriously, we’ll give Psaki credit for fielding that one. She knows who she’s dealing with; why else have the Easter bunny visit the briefing room? But who was the reporter?

Remember when the press corps dug in when Psaki brought in cookies? Now, remember the time when the press accused Sarah Huckabee Sanders of lying about baking a pie and using a stock photo, and how April Ryan said she wouldn’t touch the real-life pie Sanders brought in to prove it was real? Poisoned, maybe? These people.

These are the people who wonder why they’ve lost all credibility with the American public.

