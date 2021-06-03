https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/03/jen-psaki-knows-theres-a-lot-of-interest-in-the-white-house-cat-but-has-no-updates-for-the-press/

Normally we rag on White House Press Secretary Jen (How Refreshing) Psaki for her shameless spin, but this time we have to lay the blame with the White House press corps. Believe it or not, it was back in March when a media firefighter asked Psaki, “We were promised a White House cat, what happened to that?” Psaki didn’t have an answer then, and she still doesn’t have an answer in June.

Keep in mind, these are the same people who went an hour with Psaki Wednesday and never once asked about Dr. Anthony Fauci’s emails. But readers are apparently hassling this reporter for information about the cat.

REPORTER: “Is there any update on The White House cat?” PSAKI: “I’ve been joking…that we’re waiting for a bad news day for that to come out…I don’t have any update on the cat.” pic.twitter.com/tQ8VOQpu3G — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 3, 2021

Seriously, we’ll give Psaki credit for fielding that one. She knows who she’s dealing with; why else have the Easter bunny visit the briefing room? But who was the reporter?

Hard hitting questions — GeneGeneDancnMachine (@GeneDanceMach) June 3, 2021

Pulitzer Prize stuff I tell you. — Christina_21700 (@christina_21700) June 3, 2021

“What flavor ice cream does the cat like?” — stoolander (@stoolander) June 3, 2021

They should convert the press room into a softball field — Robert Cerasa 🏈 (@RobCerasa) June 3, 2021

🤡🤡🤡 — Ken McMahon (@TraderKMcMahon) June 3, 2021

We have no time to talk about the Wuhan lab leak but does somebody want to ask me a question about a cat? — Kevin Dalton (@NextLAMayor) June 3, 2021

At least she’s honest about the distraction-creating SOP. — Tanya Klassen (@TanyaKlassen) June 3, 2021

Bruh 😐 — 𝗔𝗻𝗴𝗲𝗹𝗼 𝗠𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗮 𝗝𝗿 (@AngeloMessina02) June 3, 2021

Finally, the question we’ve all been waiting for has been asked by this brave reporter. Brava! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 — Elle Latham (@ElleLatham) June 3, 2021

Riveting — Billy Voltaire (@mlynsee182) June 3, 2021

I don’t watch the pressers so you have to tell me: does the press corps literally eat out of Psaki’s hand or does it just sound that way? — Antepentagenarian (@NerdTeacherDad1) June 3, 2021

How many times did @kayleighmcenany get asked harmless questions like this? — the Goat of Wall Street (@_CryptoGoat) June 3, 2021

Remember when the press corps dug in when Psaki brought in cookies? Now, remember the time when the press accused Sarah Huckabee Sanders of lying about baking a pie and using a stock photo, and how April Ryan said she wouldn’t touch the real-life pie Sanders brought in to prove it was real? Poisoned, maybe? These people.

Please identify the journalist and their organization — ZMN (@wonderbread57) June 3, 2021

Complicit cartoonery media. — Enrique shockwave (@sschneider1983) June 3, 2021

What readers are asking about a fucking cat? This is why other countries laugh at us — Chelsea Rae😈🇺🇸♥️ (@NawtyChelseaRae) June 3, 2021

Man ground breaking reporting here… I don’t know if I can stand all this deep journalism… 🙄 — Christina_21700 (@christina_21700) June 3, 2021

These are the people who wonder why they’ve lost all credibility with the American public.

