Photo credit: RNC

Joe Biden is vacationing at his Delaware beach house (paid for by his international money laundering schemes) for Jill Biden’s birthday.

Biden arrived to Rehoboth Beach in Delaware Wednesday to spend a few days at home to celebrate nurse Jill’s 70th birthday.

VIDEO:

President Biden arrives to Rehoboth Beach, DE, spending a few days at home to celebrate first lady Jill Biden’s 70th birthday pic.twitter.com/n8EAfH7Qwz — The Hill (@thehill) June 2, 2021

Biden’s “border czar” Kamala Harris is finally taking some action to tackle the border crisis.

Kamala Harris will travel to Guatemala on Sunday as Biden hits the beach.

Harris will also travel to Mexico City on Monday.

“I’ll be meeting at the front leg of the trip with the president of Guatemala, Giammattei, and we have a lot to discuss,” Harris said Wednesday.

“It is about what we need to do and can do together to build support for the folks who need help in terms of hunger and the economic development piece, the extreme weather and the impact that has had on their economy.”

