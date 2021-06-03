https://thelibertyloft.com/journalist-andy-ngo-attacked-by-antifa-again/

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Portland, OR — Journalist Andy Ngo was attacked just last week by Antifa for the second time. Ngo was attacked in 2019, left with a brain hemorrhage, and was fortunate to survive. By Ngo’s account of the events from last week, it appears he was fortunate again to survive amid the group’s violence in Portland.

Ngo shared the details of the attack on Wednesday via Twitter. Ngo was covering events for a new book he was working on when the group recognized him and decided to pursue him. As Ngo recapped the story on Twitter, he shared posts he was able to find where the group was targeting him.

Andy Ngô on Twitter: “no doubt in my mind I would not be here today. Their words, like their actions, speak for themselves. pic.twitter.com/mvMNcWKuJZ / Twitter” no doubt in my mind I would not be here today. Their words, like their actions, speak for themselves. pic.twitter.com/mvMNcWKuJZ

Andy shared his experience after the Antifa terrorists learned it was him. They chased him, pushing him to the street where they began assaulting him once again. Ngo shared how he was able to crawl away and run when the group was distracted for a moment into a nearby business. Unfortunately, that business appeared to side with the terrorists and refused to call 911.

Andy Ngô on Twitter: “to wear a mask and leave the property. I insisted, reminding them of the violent mob outside seeking to kill me. By now, masked Antifa operatives were pounding on the hotel doors and windows, screaming and shouting my name and trying to break inside. https://t.co/9XqRKpcgYP / Twitter” to wear a mask and leave the property. I insisted, reminding them of the violent mob outside seeking to kill me. By now, masked Antifa operatives were pounding on the hotel doors and windows, screaming and shouting my name and trying to break inside. https://t.co/9XqRKpcgYP

After some time, Ngo was able to leave via ambulance where he was treated in the emergency room for his injuries. He shared images of his injuries to Twitter, but based on the story he appears fortunate to have escaped Antifa once again.

Andy Ngô on Twitter: “I was treated in the ER for multiple injuries to my head and body. pic.twitter.com/uCTr59LwaL / Twitter” I was treated in the ER for multiple injuries to my head and body. pic.twitter.com/uCTr59LwaL

As a reporter, Ngo knew the risks he faced and said he took precautions to protect himself. No doubt many will argue whether he should have gone there, knowing the history he has had with Antifa. But that is missing the bigger story.

Our President, Joe Biden, has claimed that these Antifa members are merely an idea. He claims that they do not exist and prominent Democrats around the country, including those in Portland, continue to allow these groups to terrorize the American people. The violence and actions of this group must be stopped.

Were this a group such as the Proud Boys or Oath Keepers, they would have already been labeled terrorists and the Biden regime would have addressed them once and for all. Instead, because they are promoting left-wing radical ideology, they are allowed to continue. That’s just not acceptable.

Who must be injured or who must die in order for the radical left to address this violent terrorist group and put an end to their destruction of American property, lives, and safety?

Support The Liberty Loft by donating via PayPal or donate with crypto. Your support helps us achieve our mission to deliver conservative news and opinion. You can find us on a wide variety of social media channels or subscribe to our notifications to receive all the latest information as it is released.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

