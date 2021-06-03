https://www.dailywire.com/news/journalist-andy-ngo-brutally-attacked-in-portland-antifa-tried-to-kill-me-again-while-i-was-reporting

Journalist Andy Ngo, who tracks far-left extremist movements, was attacked by extremists last week upon returning to Portland, Oregon, according to a statement that he made late last night.

“No journalist in America should ever face violence for doing his or her job,” Ngo said. “Yet on Friday, May 28, Antifa tried to kill me again while I was reporting on the ongoing protests and riots in Portland, Ore. for a new chapter of my book, ‘Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy.’”

“I was chased, attacked and beaten by a masked mob, baying for my blood,” he said. “Had I not been able to shelter wounded and bleeding inside a hotel while they beat the doors and windows like animals, there is no doubt in my mind I would not be here today. Their words, like their actions, speak for themselves.”

no doubt in my mind I would not be here today. Their words, like their actions, speak for themselves. pic.twitter.com/mvMNcWKuJZ — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

“Antifa wants me dead because I document what they want to stay hidden,” Ngo said in a statement. “The attacks against me and threats on my life are retribution for my work as a journalist, recording the tactics and true ideology of an extremist clandestine movement that relies on deception and regards the truth as the greatest threat of all. They want the right to hide their identities behind masks, and erase records of their arrests and alleged crimes. They want me dead for capturing these things and reporting on them.”

“But it is the right of every journalist, protected and preserved by the founding fathers, to report freely without fear,” Ngo continued. “I was forced to flee my home in Portland last year as the death threats escalated but returned recently to take care of my elderly family. When I engaged in field reporting for my book, I did what every beat reporter would do: I took care to mitigate the risks and went to observe Antifa first-hand during a demonstration at the Justice Center. Like many other journalists Antifa has tried to silence and intimidate through violence and threats, I had to cover my face and eyes to do my job and stay alive. As the Asian son of Vietnamese immigrants, I also have to be mindful of Antifa’s attacks on multiple people of East Asian origin.”

Ngo said he sprinted through downtown Portland trying to escape the mob before he was tackled and attacked, being repeatedly hit in the head before he found temporary refuge in a hotel that tried to force him to leave.

Ngo posted photos to social media of himself at the hospital, where he said he was treated for injuries sustained during the attack.

I was treated in the ER for multiple injuries to my head and body. pic.twitter.com/uCTr59LwaL — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) June 3, 2021

“I call on the Portland Police and federal authorities to act on this before Antifa operatives hiding behind their masks succeed in murdering an American journalist on their watch,” Ngo concluded. “And I call on journalists and all those who believe in the First Amendment to join me in standing against the tyranny of those who use violence to terrorize, silence and suppress the truth.”

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

