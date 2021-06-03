https://www.theblaze.com/news/andy-ngo-attacked-antifa-portland-photos

Journalist Andy Ngo said he was recently chased and beaten in the streets of Portland while he was covering protests in Portland, Oregon.

“No journalist in America should ever face violence for doing his or her job,” Ngo said in a statement released on Wednesday night. “Yet on Friday, May 28, Antifa tried to kill me again while I was reporting on the ongoing protests and riots in Portland, Ore. for a new chapter of my book, ‘Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy.'”

“I was chased, attacked and beaten by a masked mob, baying for my blood,” Ngo wrote on Twitter. “Had I not been able to shelter wounded and bleeding inside a hotel while they beat the doors and windows like animals, there is no doubt in my mind I would not be here today. Their words, like their actions, speak for themselves.”

“Antifa wants me dead because I document what they want to stay hidden,” he proclaimed. “The attacks against me and threats on my life are retribution for my work as a journalist, recording the tactics and true ideology of an extremist clandestine movement that relies on deception and regards the truth as the greatest threat of all.”

“They want the right to hide their identities behind masks, and erase records of their arrests and alleged crimes,” Ngo continued. “They want me dead for capturing these things and reporting on them. But it is the right of every journalist, protected and preserved by the founding fathers, to report freely without fear.”

“When I engaged in field reporting for my book, I did what every beat reporter would do: I took care to mitigate the risks and went to observe Antifa first-hand during a demonstration at the Justice Center,” the author said. “Like many other journalists Antifa has tried to silence and intimidate through violence and threats, I had to cover my face and eyes to do my job and stay alive. As the Asian son of Vietnamese immigrants, I also have to be mindful of Antifa’s attacks on multiple people of East Asian origin.”

According to Ngo, an Antifa member became suspicious of him because he wasn’t engaging in criminal acts and throwing objects at police like the other members were. He began asking Ngo questions, but Andy did not respond. Ngo then walked away, but “a group of masked people in black followed and surrounded me.”

“As they interrogated me, one managed to pull off my mask and immediately yelled, ‘That’s Andy. Get him! Get him!’ As I sprinted through downtown Portland trying to flag down help, there was no visible police presence,” Ngo claimed. “One of the black-clad Antifa members tackled me to the ground in front of Pioneer Place Mall, punching my head and face repeatedly, while I pleaded for them not to kill me. All the time I could hear the angry cries and footsteps of the mob approaching.”

Ngo was allegedly able to escape and entered the Nines Hotel, but the staff asked him to leave because he wasn’t wearing a mask. Ngo, editor at large at the Post Millennial, said he asked them to call 911, but they refused.

Content warning: Explicit language

“By now, masked Antifa operatives were pounding on the hotel doors and windows, screaming and shouting my name and trying to break inside,” he added.

Video from the Willamette Week shows angry people dressed in all black pounding on the front door of the Nines Hotel. The hostile black bloc-dressed group yell, “Nazi scum!” and they frantically scream, “Andy Ngo!”







Hostile group surrounds Nines hotel



www.youtube.com



The vitriolic crowd became so unruly that police were called to protect the hotel. Video shows a man screaming at a Portland police officer, accusing them of “protecting Andy Ngo.”

Ngo was reportedly escorted out of the back entrance of the hotel by a medic from Portland Fire and Rescue and taken to the hospital by an ambulance.

“I was treated in the ER for multiple injuries to my head and body,” he wrote on Twitter. Ngo shared bloody photos of his injuries, including wounds on his knee, hand, abdomen, and eye.

In June, Ngo was attacked during an Antifa protest in Portland. He was robbed and suffered a brain hemorrhage.

Ngo appeared on Fox News’ “The Ingraham Angle” on Wednesday night, where he said that he notified law enforcement of the attack. He said that he has “not heard back from a detective at all.” He noted that he had “more than two dozen reports to police of death threats, people showing up at my home.”

“I call on the Portland Police and federal authorities to act on this before Antifa operatives hiding behind their masks succeed in murdering an American journalist on their watch,” Ngo said. “And I call on journalists and all those who believe in the First Amendment to join me in standing against the tyranny of those who use violence to terrorize, silence and suppress the truth.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

