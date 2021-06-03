https://www.theblaze.com/news/justin-trudeau-amazing-feeling-vaccine-shot

Far-left Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau could barely contain his excitement as he described the “amazing feeling” of receiving his COVID-19 vaccine shot during an interview with ET Canada earlier this week.

“You know, it’s amazing, because we were talking about how important it was for everyone to get vaccinated and what a big deal it was to get vaccinated, so I thought that was all built in already,” Trudeau told host Sangita Patel before becoming particularly animated and excited. “But getting that shot really was an amazing feeling! It it it, it hits you!”

Patel asked Trudeau if getting the shot made him cry — which, as we’ve seen, is not out of the ordinary for those who’ve announced to the world that they’ve gotten their jabs.

But while the prime minister confessed, “I cry at movies,” he said he didn’t shed any tears while getting vaccinated.

Trudeau then continued his sermon, telling others they should “convince” friends who are “skeptical” to get vaccinated — even “that crusty old uncle who resists.”

“It’s knowing that each of us doing our part is getting through this, because we don’t get through this unless the vast majority of the population gets that first shot, and then a few months later, gets that second shot,” he said. “That’s how we get through it, and it’s something that everyone can do. And we’re just seeing Canadians coming out in such strong numbers all across the country to say, ‘Yeah, I want this COVID thing to end; I wanna get back to normal.’ And the way to do that is to make sure that everyone, even that crusty old uncle who resists, or that friend who’s skeptical, encourage them. Convince them. Tell them that they need to get vaccinated. Because this is how we get through it.”

Trudeau got an AstraZeneca shot in April and said last month he’ll get a second when it’s available. Trudeau’s enthusiasm for vaccinations as the way to “get through” the coronavirus pandemic appears to be quite a turnaround from his stance just before his first shot, when he declared that “vaccinations on their own are not enough to keep us safe.”

How did folks react to Trudeau’s ‘amazing feeling’ story?

The prime minister, of course, had his share of fans who loved his enthusiastic description of getting his vaccination, but others were decidedly turned off:

“The never-ending push to get everyone to take it,” one commenter said. “If the threat was real and the ‘cure’ so effective and risk free they wouldn’t have to convince anyone — all feels very sinister to me.”

“So use social pressure and bullying to get the vaccine [hesitant] to overlook the facts that this is an untested vaccine with no long-term studies on its effects?” one user observed. “This will turn into a witch hunt for the unvaccinated mark my words.”

“A. You’re not young. You’re 49 yrs old. B. You’re a liar, I think. Those getting the #vaccine won’t be rewarded with a return to normal,” another commenter said. “You’ve damaged our economy beyond easy/quick repair & #vaccination is already causing life-destroying side-effects in many.”

“And this folks is what you voted for!” another user declared. “A complete idiot! Either on drugs of booze. What an embarrassment.”

(H/T: The Post Millennial)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

