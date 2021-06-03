https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/03/katie-pavlich-uses-just-one-character-to-hammer-fauci-on-science/

Dr. Anthony Fauci said in response to the release of his emails via FOIA requests by the Washington Post and BuzzFeed that we normal people just need to understand that the science isn’t settle after all but is, instead, a “dynamic process”:

Yet when we disagree over what “The Science™” actually is telling us, “people like Fauci will seek and destroy”:

With that said, here’s Katie Pavlich with the necessary one-character addition to the Left’s favorite phrase:

Perfect!

