Dr. Anthony Fauci said in response to the release of his emails via FOIA requests by the Washington Post and BuzzFeed that we normal people just need to understand that the science isn’t settle after all but is, instead, a “dynamic process”:

Fauci On People Skeptical Of His Claims: They Don’t ‘Understand’ That ‘Science Is A Dynamic Process’ https://t.co/YYBB9U96IL pic.twitter.com/j7U3Hzch0Q — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) June 3, 2021

Yet when we disagree over what “The Science™” actually is telling us, “people like Fauci will seek and destroy”:

And yet we are constantly told that science is an institution, and that if you disagree with The Science™, people like Fauci will seek and destroy https://t.co/RwaXXMDgFT — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) June 3, 2021

With that said, here’s Katie Pavlich with the necessary one-character addition to the Left’s favorite phrase:

The science is settled!* https://t.co/p25boWo8ua — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) June 3, 2021

Perfect!

