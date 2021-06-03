Senator Sinema is trending #1 tonight

Liberal twitter is melting down…

Standing next to Republican Sen. John Cornyn, Democratic @SenatorSinema says the filibuster “protects the democracy of our nation.”

Cornyn voted to filibuster creating an independent commission to examine the 1/6 attack on our democracy. Sinema didn’t vote. pic.twitter.com/zUTE9utzqp

— More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) June 2, 2021