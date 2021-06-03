https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/kyrsten-sinema-just-blew-up-liberal-twitter-i-support-the-senate-filibuster/
Senator Sinema is trending #1 tonight
Liberal twitter is melting down…
Standing next to Republican Sen. John Cornyn, Democratic @SenatorSinema says the filibuster “protects the democracy of our nation.”
Cornyn voted to filibuster creating an independent commission to examine the 1/6 attack on our democracy. Sinema didn’t vote. pic.twitter.com/zUTE9utzqp
— More Perfect Union (@MorePerfectUS) June 2, 2021
Kyrsten Sinema, standing next to John Cornyn, says “No” budge on the filibuster.😡 pic.twitter.com/lXIUzrb6J2
— VeteranAntiWar (@VeteranAntiWar) June 3, 2021
Enjoyed being in the RGV today with @RepCuellar @TonyGonzales4TX and @SenatorSinema pic.twitter.com/KLok8MXZMa
— Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) June 2, 2021