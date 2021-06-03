https://www.theepochtimes.com/lara-trump-responds-to-report-claiming-donald-trump-expects-to-get-reinstated-by-summer_3842844.html

Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump, and his attorney Jenna Ellis denied a claim from a New York Times reporter that the former commander-in-chief expects to be reinstated as president by the summer.

“As far as I know, there are no plans for Donald Trump to be back in the White House in August,” Lara Trump, the wife of the former president’s son Eric, told Fox News on Thursday.

She added that “I think that is a lot of folks getting a little worked up about something just because maybe there wasn’t enough pushback from the Republican side. So no, I have not heard any plans for Donald Trump to be installed in the White House in August.”

New York Times correspondent Maggie Haberman wrote on Twitter this week that the former president has been telling “a number of people he’s in contact with that he expects he will get reinstated” by the end of this summer.

Haberman did not provide a named source for her claim.

Throughout Trump’s presidency, news outlets would often cite anonymous sources for reports that were typically used to denigrate the former president. This led Trump to pillory reporters and mainstream media outlets as peddlers of “fake news” during press conferences and on Twitter.

Ellis, who assisted Trump in his post-Nov. 3 election lawsuits, wrote on Twitter that while she believes there were significant irregularities during the 2020 election process, there is no way Trump could return to the Oval Office this summer because of the Electoral College process.

“The election was lawless, six states allowed their delegates to vote by false certifications, but the EC process happened,” Ellis wrote on Twitter. “The Constitution has only one process for removal of a sitting president: impeachment and conviction. No, President Trump is not going to be ‘reinstated.’”

In another tweet, she said that “just because we can’t ‘reinstate’ Trump does NOT mean we give up or that we lost. If our founders gave up, we’d still be British!”

The Epoch Times has contacted Trump’s team for further comment.

On Wednesday, Jason Miller, an adviser to the former president confirmed that Trump’s “From the Desk of Donald J. Trump” website was taken down, noting it was “auxiliary to the broader efforts we have and are working on.”

“Hoping to have more information on the broader efforts soon, but I do not have a precise awareness of timing,” Miller said, according to CNBC.

Both Miller and Trump have said they will be unveiling a social media website in the coming months.

