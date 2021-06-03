https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/556805-manchin-isnt-ready-to-support-democrats-passing-infrastructure-on-their-own

Sen. Joe ManchinJoe ManchinHarris gets new high-stakes role with voting rights effort Sinema defends filibuster, sparking progressive fury Manchin to meet with NAACP next week to discuss voting rights MORE (D-W.Va.) said Thursday that he doesn’t yet support Democrats trying to go-it-alone to pass an infrastructure package, even as a growing number of his colleagues are running out of patience.

Manchin, during separate interviews in West Virginia with NBC and CNN, made it clear that he wants talks between the White House and Republicans, led by fellow West Virginia Sen. Shelley Moore Capito Shelley Wellons Moore CapitoOn The Money: May jobs report to land at pivotal moment in Biden agenda | Biden, top GOP negotiator agree to continue infrastructure talks Friday Overnight Energy: Senate climate advocates start digging in on infrastructure goals | Judge rebuffs Noem’s bid for July 4th fireworks at Mount Rushmore | Climate advocate wins third seat on Exxon board Biden, top GOP negotiator agree to continue infrastructure talks Friday MORE (R), to keep going.

“We need to do something in a bipartisan way… We’re not going to get everything but we can move forward,” Manchin told CNN. “These take time. I know everyone is in a hurry right now … We’ve got to work together and that takes a lot of time and energy and patience.”

Asked during a separate interview with NBC News if Democrats should try to pass an infrastructure package on their own, Manchin added, “I don’t think we should. I really don’t.”

Infrastructure by reconciliation? Manchin isn’t there. GH. Are you ready to go it alone with just Democrats?@Sen_JoeManchin: No. I don’t think we should. I really don’t. GH: At all? Manchin: I don’t think, right now, basically, we need to be bipartisan. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) June 3, 2021

Manchin’s comments come as many of his Senate Democratic colleagues are ready for the White House to walk away from the talks with Capito, as the two sides remain far apart on the price tag for a potential agreement and how to pay for it.

“Best case: shrunk infrastructure bill w no serious climate stuff; Rs get bipartisan cred. Worst case: delay for nothing. Either way: climate to the curb,” Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse Sheldon WhitehouseOvernight Energy: Senate climate advocates start digging in on infrastructure goals | Judge rebuffs Noem’s bid for July 4th fireworks at Mount Rushmore | Climate advocate wins third seat on Exxon board Democrat predicts ‘big fight’ over carbon pricing in the Senate Senate climate advocates start digging in on infrastructure goals MORE (D-R.I.) tweeted this week about a story on Capito and President Biden Joe BidenBiden congratulates election of new Israeli president amid agreement to oust Netanyahu Trump DOJ seized phone records of New York Times reporters ‘Blue’s Clues’ hosts virtual Pride parade with help of former ‘Drag Race’ contestant MORE‘s latest meeting.

Biden and Capito are expected to talk again on Friday, though some administration officials have suggested they could cut off talks as soon as next week.

Democrats have long acknowledged that they are likely to have to pass an infrastructure package without GOP support, something they can do under a budget process known as reconciliation.

But they need total unity in the Senate to use the fast-track process — something that cannot be achieved in a 50-50 Senate without Manchin.

Manchin told CNN that Capito was expected to give an update to a key group of moderate-minded senators, known as the G-20, next week. The group, he added, would look for ways they could “assist and help” the White House reach a deal on infrastructure with Republicans.

The White House initially viewed Memorial Day as a self-imposed deadline for the talks with the GOP, but have signaled they are willing to stretch it into early June.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer Chuck SchumerTop union unveils national town hall strategy to push Biden’s jobs plan Let’s not put all our cars in the EV basket Pelosi floats Democrat-led investigation of Jan. 6 as commission alternative MORE (D-N.Y.) has pointed to July as a time frame for Democrats to advance an infrastructure package.

To do this, they would first need total unity from their caucus, and Vice President Harris, to pass a budget resolution that green-lights bypassing the filibuster on the infrastructure bill. They would then need to pass the subsequent infrastructure package, a herculean task that would require getting every Democratic senator on board.

Manchin, the most conservative member of the Democratic caucus, has found himself in the middle of several fights already this year, including helping sink Neera Tanden Neera TandenFormer OMB pick Neera Tanden to serve as senior adviser to Biden Manchin, Biden huddle amid talk of breaking up T package Manchin touts rating as ‘most bipartisan senator’ MORE‘s Office of Management and Budget nomination, opposing the $15 per hour minimum wage and repeatedly doubling down on his opposition to getting rid of the 60-vote legislative filibuster.

Biden, during an event in Tulsa this week, made remarks that were widely viewed as criticism of Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Kyrsten SinemaSinema defends filibuster, sparking progressive fury Manchin to meet with NAACP next week to discuss voting rights Arizona’s Democratic secretary of state to run for governor MORE (D-Ariz.), who also opposes gutting the filibuster.

“I hear all the folks on TV saying, ‘Why doesn’t Biden get this done?'” he said Tuesday. “Well, because Biden only has a majority of effectively four votes in the House and a tie in the Senate, with two members of the Senate who vote more with my Republican friends.”

White House press secretary Jen Psaki Jen PsakiHalf of US states end enhanced pandemic unemployment benefits On The Money: May jobs report to land at pivotal moment in Biden agenda | Biden, top GOP negotiator agree to continue infrastructure talks Friday Harris gets new high-stakes role with voting rights effort MORE characterized Biden as riffing on TV pundits rather than criticizing two members of his own party, who he needs to get his agenda through the Senate.

And Manchin, asked about the comments by CNN, brushed them off.

“I spoke to the White House. I think that was totally out of context,” he said.

