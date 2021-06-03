http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/JvatReY89h8/

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” House Foreign Affairs Committee Ranking Member Michael McCaul (R-TX) said that the situation on the border is the worst he’s ever seen and expressed concern over the message that President Joe Biden is sending to traffickers by formally ending the remain in Mexico policy.

McCaul said, [relevant remarks begin around 3:30] “I’ve been down to the border many times…it’s the worst I’ve ever seen it.”

He added, “But think about this, the president just terminated the Migrant Protection Program, the very program that was working under President Trump, the remain in Mexico and asylum agreements. He just terminated that program yesterday. This sends that message to the traffickers who really don’t care about that little boy. They don’t care about the little girls I’ve seen down there in tears without their parents not knowing where they are, all they care about is making money, 15 million a day, half a billion a month, bringing these kids up, diverting Border Patrol from their real mission while they bring drugs and bad actors in through another part of the border. It is a crisis of proportions that I have not seen, I think, in my entire professional career.”

