According to leftist filmmaker Michael Moore, America needs a Stacey Abrams in every state.

During an episode of his podcast, Rumble, Moore interviewed fellow leftist filmmaker Raoul Peck about his far-left TV series “Exterminate all the Brutes” – which depicts white people and colonizers as genocidal, hateful savages cruelly enslaving and murdering peaceful indigenous people – and hailed Abrams for helping to flip the state of Georgia blue this past election.

“One extraordinary lesson we can learn is what Stacey Abrams and all her companions did in Georgia. People should learn from that, because that’s the way to go,” Peck said, later adding: “It was ten years of a hard work, house-per-house, person-per-person; they had to convince people, they had to really educate, and they had to lose sometimes. So that’s the price we will have to pay, that we need to pay, if we really want changes.”

“We need a Stacey Abrams in every state,” exclaimed Moore.

“In every street, in every neighborhood,” Peck replied.

Moore also recalled the Black Lives Matter riots that rocked American cities last summer, saying that change will only come when people take to the streets.

“Twenty to 30 million Americans in the streets last summer and fall was something that had never happened in this country before,” Moore said. “These boots on the ground, when people realize we’re not going to affect change simply by writing our member of Congress or tweeting or Facebook — but not that you shouldn’t do those things — that is not enough, because this is a big fight.”

While Raoul Peck and Michael Moore may appreciate Stacey Abrams, their love may be short-lived if the Democrats get wiped out in the state of Georgia come the mid-term elections due to her extremist rhetoric regarding the state’s voter integrity law. In April, after the MLB pulled the all-star game from the Peach State, the situation became so politically untenable that Abrams openly distanced herself from the calls to boycott. In a statement to Newsweek, Fair Fight, the voter organization founded by Stacey Abrams, told Hollywood and other companies to “stay and fight” the new law as opposed to boycotting the state.

“Brian Kemp and Georgia Republican lawmakers are singularly responsible for any job that is lost and any dollar that goes out of Georgia, because they prioritized suppressing voters of color over the economic well-being of all Georgians,” Fair Fight spokesman Seth Bringman told Newsweek.

“We urge events, productions, and businesses to come to Georgia and support the very communities that will [sic] whose access to the ballot will be hurt by Senate Bill 202. Come to Georgia and speak out against voter suppression. Stay and fight,” the statement added.l

As The Daily Wire reported this week, Job Creators Network sued the MLB, Commissioner Rob Manfred, the MLB’s players union, and union executive director Tony Clark in a federal court over the league’s decision to boycott the state.

“MLB robbed the small businesses of Atlanta – many of them minority-owned – of $100 million, we want the game back where it belongs,” Job Creators Network president and CEO Alfredo Ortiz said in a statement. “This was a knee-jerk, hypocritical, and illegal reaction to misinformation about Georgia’s new voting law which includes Voter-ID. Major League Baseball itself requests ID at will-call ticket windows at Yankee Stadium in New York, Busch Stadium in St. Louis, and at ballparks all across the country.”

“Small businesses in this community had valid contracts relating to the All-Star Game and other events, the result of two years of planning and all that was ripped away by fear and misinformation spewed by political activists. Many states, including Colorado where the game has been moved, have similar or more restrictive election laws,” he continued. “This move essentially tells fans of teams in many other cities that they can never again host the All-Star Game; it’s hypocritical, illegal, and we won’t stand for it.”

