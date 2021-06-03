https://nationalfile.com/video-minneapolis-dismantles-george-floyd-autonomous-zone-reopens-roads-after-a-year-of-violence/

A contingent of workers employed by the city of Minneapolis arrived at the George Floyd Autonomous Zone – often referred to by supporters as George Floyd Square – early Thursday to dismantle the makeshift border walls and reopens roads in the area to vehicle. The much-vaunted George Floyd border patrol did not make an appearance, much less mount any attempt to repel the construction crews.

The raid took place at approximately 4:30 a.m. Illegal barriers that had been allowed to remain standing for over a year, disrupting the flow of traffic, were unceremoniously dismantled and removed, though signage related to the worship of Floyd was left intact. A crude sculpture of a black power fist at the center of the autonomous zone was also left untouched.

City employees have left and plants are being replanted around the fist. — daviss (@daviss) June 3, 2021

Just arriving to George Floyd Square where there is tension about the city clearing the intersection. There is no police presence at the square but hearing they are nearby. pic.twitter.com/SXIuuczvpU — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) June 3, 2021

The city is leaving it to city workers to fend for themselves as some people confront them for clearing the square pic.twitter.com/FB86ABGUdw — Ricardo Lopez (@rljourno) June 3, 2021

Some autonomous zone residents attempted to threaten the workers, with one screaming “Stop sellin’ y’all soul right now!” When asked by a fellow Floyd supporter to move out of the road, he screamed, “No, f**k that s**t! F**k that s**t!”

In May, a Minneapolis citizen carried out a nighttime raid on the illegal autonomous zone, laying waste to several of the border defenses with an axe:

Video footage from the Goerge Floyd Square left-wing autonomous zone shows an American man performing a nighttime raid on the George Floyd Square autonomous zone in Minneapolis, Minnesota, tearing down the border wall that blocks vehicle traffic and inflicting damage on a guard post with an axe. In the video, the man inflicts significant damage on the Autonomous Zone’s defenses, destroying barriers and “Black Lives Matter” signage with his bare hands before eventually attacking the garishly spray-painted outbuilding with a fire axe. The incident drew praise from American citizens who are frustrated with the refusal of law enforcement to take action against the violent, lawless autonomous zone. Though the autonomous zone’s official George Floyd Square Instagram attempted to cope with the damage caused by the raid in a post captioned, “We fine,” several members of the autonomous community’s makeshift armed forces expressed anguish over how easily the compound’s defenses were breached.

Floyd supporters expressed outrage over the city’s decision to clear the autonomous zone’s blockades on Thursday, describing the construction crews as “fascistic.”

