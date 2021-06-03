https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/arizona-audit-updates-60-ballots-counted-analyzed-1-3-million-completed/

On Thursday morning, The Gateway Pundit received two more HUGE updates on the historic Arizona Audit also known as America’s Audit.

As The Gateway Pundit reported earlier, Georgia lawmakers are heading to Arizona next week to tour the Veterans Memorial Coliseum and replicate the Arizona Audit in GA! Steve Bannon announced this on his show this morning.

Additionally this morning, The Maricopa Arizona Audit Twitter page reported that they had surpassed counting over 60% of the 2.1 million ballots cast. Christina Bobb then reported on OAN that they passed 1.3 MILLION counted.

As of June 2nd, we have surpassed counting more than 60% of the ballots. The audit continues! — Maricopa Arizona Audit (@ArizonaAudit) June 3, 2021

Just a few days prior, on May 31st, they had reported 50% of the ballots were completed.

Great election audit news! We surpassed counting 50% of the Maricopa ballots last week. The audit continues! — Maricopa Arizona Audit (@ArizonaAudit) May 31, 2021

The pace is ramping up and they are nailing this process down. It looks like Georgia could be the 3rd domino to fall.

On Wednesday, former Special Assistant to President Trump Boris Epshteyn told The War Room audience, “The freight train of audits is traveling across the country!”.

AZ, PA, GA, whos next?

We give a huge thank you to the amazing patriots who donate their efforts to the cause. If you would like to join the fight to save America, please register to volunteer at the link below.

fundtheaudit.com/volunteer/

