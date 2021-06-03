https://hannity.com/media-room/mourning-joe-scarborough-forced-to-admit-donald-trump-made-really-good-choices-on-covid/
MSNBC MELTDOWN: Joe Scarborough Says Trump More ‘DAMAGING’ than 9/11 Terrorists
posted by Hannity Staff – 9.11.18
MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ host Joe Scarborough found himself in hot-water on the 17th anniversary of the September 11th terror attacks Tuesday; viciously claiming President Trump is more “damaging” to the United States than “any terrorist attack ever could.”
Scarborough penned a scathing op-ed piece published by the Washington Post Monday night titled, “Trump is harming the dream of America more than any foreign adversary ever could,” slamming the Commander-in-Chief for severely “damaging” the Republic.
My Latest—> Trump is damaging the dream of America more than any terrorist attack ever could. https://t.co/DEnYurEFmW
— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 11, 2018
“The question for voters this fall is whether their country will move beyond this troubled chapter in history or whether they will continue supporting a politician who has done more damage to the dream of America than any foreign adversary ever could,” writes Scarborough.
The ‘Morning Joe’ host apologized for the incident hours later, saying he would “think about” whether the article could have been “less offensive.”
On September 11th, I’ll read the column again and think about whether I could have said the same thing in a way less offensive to Trump supporters on September 11th.
— Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) September 11, 2018
MSNBC MELTDOWN: ‘Morning Joe’ Says Trump Causing the ‘DESTRUCTION’ of Democracy
posted by Hannity Staff – 1.24.18
The full-fledged anti-Trump meltdown at MSNBC marched on Wednesday morning, with ‘Morning Joe’ cohosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski claiming that “bumbling idiot” Donald Trump was intentionally bringing about the “destruction” of American democracy.
The liberal hosts were commenting on recent reports that President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions were weighing a major shake-up at the Department of Justice, including FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe.
“If you look at what Andrew McCabe has done in serving this country, he was in the New York field office on the SWAT team. He investigated and had a key role in investigating counter-terrorism after September 11th,” said an unhinged Scarborough.
“This man dedicated his life to you and to your family. Keeping you safe from terror attacks in New York City, in Washington, D.C., across the country,” he added. “Donald Trump has completely blown through every single barrier, every single constitutional protection […] It’s despicable.”
“When is it okay to say that what we are witnessing before our eyes are the rudimentary beginnings of the destruction of a democracy? When should we be worried that this is happening? I say now,” panicked Mika.
Watch the ‘Morning Joe’ Meltdown below:
