https://www.oann.com/nba-roundup-trae-young-hawks-eliminate-knicks/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=nba-roundup-trae-young-hawks-eliminate-knicks



Jun 2, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) waves to the crowd after making a three point shot in against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter during game five in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports Jun 2, 2021; New York, New York, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) waves to the crowd after making a three point shot in against the New York Knicks in the fourth quarter during game five in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

June 3, 2021

Trae Young continued his breakout postseason, scoring 18 of his game-high 36 points in the fourth quarter as the visiting Atlanta Hawks eliminated the New York Knicks with a 103-89 win in Game 5 of their Eastern Conference quarterfinals.

The fifth-seeded Hawks, who won the final three games by a combined 42 points to clinch their first series win since 2016, will face the top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers in the conference semifinals beginning Sunday.

The 30-point game was the third of the series for Young, who averaged 29.2 points per game.

Clint Capela (14 points, 15 rebounds) had a double-double for the Hawks while De’Andre Hunter scored 15 points and John Collins 13. Julius Randle (23 points, 13 rebounds) posted a double-double as a resurgent season ended for the fourth-seeded Knicks, who made the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

Jazz 126, Grizzlies 110

Donovan Mitchell amassed 30 points and 10 assists to lead Utah to a first-round-clinching Game 5 victory over Memphis in Salt Lake City.

Sixth Man of the Year winner Jordan Clarkson added 24 points and Rudy Gobert totaled 23 points with 15 rebounds and three blocks as the Jazz, who led by as many as 35 points, earned their fourth consecutive win to eliminate the Grizzlies.

Ja Morant tallied 27 points with 11 assists while Dillon Brooks also scored 27 for the Grizzlies, who were in the playoffs for the first time in four years. Memphis had to win two games in the play-in — over San Antonio and Golden State — to qualify for the playoffs.

Mavericks 105, Clippers 100

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Kristaps Porzingis rescued a tiring Luka Doncic with consecutive 3-pointers inside the final three minutes and visiting Dallas survived a frantic Los Angeles rally for a victory and a 3-2 lead in their Western Conference first-round playoff series.

Doncic finished with a game-high 42 points, helping the Mavericks record the series’ fifth consecutive victory by the road team.

Returning to the site of their surprising wins in Games 1 and 2 of the series, the fifth-seeded Mavericks led most of the way, including by as many as 16 points early in the fourth quarter. But with Doncic running out of gas, the Mavericks managed just four points over nearly a nine-minute span of the fourth period, allowing the fourth-seeded Clippers to climb within 95-91.

76ers 129, Wizards 112

Seth Curry scored a playoff career-high 30 points, Tobias Harris added 28 points and nine rebounds and host Philadelphia eliminated Washington in five games.

Ben Simmons started at center and had 19 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds for the top-seeded Sixers, who will meet the Atlanta Hawks on Sunday in the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Bradley Beal led the eighth-seeded Wizards with 32 points while Russell Westbrook had 24 points, 10 assists and eight rebounds. Rui Hachimura added 21 points.

–Field Level Media

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

