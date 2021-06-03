https://thehill.com/changing-america/well-being/longevity/556726-new-study-shows-popular-dash-diet-reduces-heart-stress

A new study published Monday in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology found the DASH diet was linked to a reduction in heart damage.

An acronym for “dietary approaches to stop hypertension,” the DASH diet promotes eating foods such as fruits, vegetables, low-fat dairy, whole grains, poultry and fish. According to the Mayo Clinic, the low-sodium associated with the diet leads to a “lifelong approach to healthy eating that’s designed to help treat or prevent high blood pressure.”

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

IN AMAZING FIRST, PARALYZED MAN IS ABLE TO USE HIS BRAIN TO WRITE

RESEARCHERS FINE TUNE A ‘BIONIC EYE’ FOR THOSE WHO LOST THEIR SIGHT

RESEARCHERS MAKE SUTURES INSPIRED BY HUMAN TENDONS

IN A BREAKTHROUGH RESEARCHERS IDENTIFY CANCER CELLS BY THEIR ACIDITY

COMBINATION OF DRUGS PROMISING FOR BRAIN TUMOR TREATMENT

In January, U.S. News & World Report labeled the DASH diet the second-best diet after the Mediterranean diet.

The recent study, conducted by researchers through the Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center at Harvard Medical School, discovered that the diet has other benefits as well.

The study found those with elevated blood pressure who followed the DASH diet saw their biomarkers linked to heart damage decline 18 percent, while biomarkers linked to heart damage and inflammation declined 13 percent.

America is changing faster than ever! Add Changing America to your Facebook or Twitter feed to stay on top of the news.

“It was demonstrated that the DASH diet reduced cholesterol and blood pressure, and then our study goes beyond that and shows that it lowers damage to cardiac heart muscles,” the study’s lead author, Stephen Juraschek, told USA TODAY.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, one person in the United States dies every 36 seconds from cardiovascular disease.

“It’s not a small decision to eat a healthy diet,” Juraschek said, “but it can have important implications for long-term heart health.”

READ MORE STORIES FROM CHANGING AMERICA

TRAFFIC-RELATED POLLUTION LINKED TO ALZHEIMER’S IN MICE: STUDY

STUDY SUGGESTS THIS GAME COULD DELAY THE PROGRESSION OF DEMENTIA

EARNING A BACHELOR’S DEGREE COULD ADD AN AVERAGE OF THREE YEARS ONTO YOUR LIFE, STUDY FINDS

4 OUT OF 10 AMERICAN DEATHS LAST YEAR COULD HAVE BEEN AVOIDED SAYS A NEW ANALYSIS

A LOVE LETTER TO MALE CAREGIVERS: JUSTIN BALDONI DISCUSSES THE CAREGIVING CRISIS

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

