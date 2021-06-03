https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/06/03/new-york-times-ben-smith-finds-it-really-amazing-how-the-media-mostly-looked-away-from-the-lab-leak-theory/

As Twitchy reported this morning, Vanity Fair has published an extensive 11,000-word bombshell on the origins of COVID-19 and the Wuhan lab-leak theory — the one that Washington Post fact-checker Glenn Kessler just last week tweeted had “suddenly” become credible. It was so credible that Kessler’s own paper went back 15 months and changed a headline accusing Sen. Tom Cotton of pushing a debunked conspiracy theory.

Ben Smith is the New York Times’ media columnist. He was also editor-in-chief of BuzzFeed and the one who decided to publish the Steele dossier in full after every other media outlet had passed on it because it couldn’t be verified — something Smith admitted but defended. So when it comes to the media covering conspiracies, Smith has a past. Still, he finds it “really amazing” how the media — including the New York Times, we assume — mostly looked away from the Wuhan lab-leak theory.

The TDS had a lot to do with that.

Again, this amazes the guy who decided to publish the “pee-pee tape” dossier and then noted (after publication) that there was “serious reason to doubt the allegations” contained within and that none of it had been verified. But the media couldn’t look into a conspiracy theory like a lab leak.

