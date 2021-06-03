https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/nicole-wallace-performs-fellatio-on-fauci-during-live-broadcast/
Nicolle scores the first interview with Fauci since the email truth has come out
Nicolle Wallace — “The true mark of someone is if they look good even when their personal emails come out, so you pass the test very few of us would pass.”
Shorter lowlight from twitter…
MSNBC’s @NicolleDWallace scores the first interview w/ Fauci since his emails were made public and uses it to say: “The true mark of someone is if they look good even when their personal emails come out, so you pass the test very few of us would pass.” pic.twitter.com/SNMXBrXm5v
— Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) June 2, 2021