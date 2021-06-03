Journalists are under fire after White House press secretary Jen Psaki was not asked about Dr. Anthony Fauci’s trove of emails that was made public this week.

“We just went through an entire White House briefing (an hour long) without a single question about the Fauci emails,” conservative commentator Caleb Hull wrote on Twitter . “Journalism is dead.”

The story comes after thousands of pages of Fauci’s emails were posted online after being obtained through a Freedom of Information Act request by BuzzFeed. The emails reveal that Fauci remained skeptical on the efficacy of masks preventing transmission of the virus in the early months of the pandemic, with the nation’s top infectious disease expert even advising one person not to wear a mask during a trip.

“Masks are really for infected people to prevent them from spreading infection to people who are not infected rather than protecting uninfected people from acquiring infection,” Fauci wrote in the February email.

“The typical mask you buy in the drug store is not really effective in keeping out virus, which is small enough to pass through material. It might, however, provide some slight benefit in keep out gross droplets if someone coughs or sneezes on you,” he continued. “I do not recommend that you wear a mask, particularly since you are going to a very low risk location.”

But some observers were stunned when the issue was not addressed by the Biden administration or reporters.

“Is it true NOT ONE reporter asked about the Fauci emails in the White House briefing today…? Wow,” asked Daily Caller reporter Henry Rodgers on Twitter. “Honestly insane. Tells you everything you need to know.”

The Spectator’s Washington editor Amber Athey said she planned to ask Psaki about the emails but was not called on during the briefing.

“I was going to ask about Fauci’s emails at today’s WH press briefing but unfortunately I was not called on,” Athey said on Twitter . “My second question was going to be about Biden shutting down the State Dept investigation into COVID origins. Hopefully will be back in the briefing room in a few weeks depending on how the rotation shakes out.”