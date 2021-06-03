https://www.theblaze.com/news/north-carolina-county-bans-coca-cola

County commissioners in Surry County, North Carolina, voted recently to ban all Coca-Cola vending machines from government office buildings because they believe the company has gone too far left.

What are the details?

According to a May 28 report from WXII-TV, the move came in a 3-2 vote and was presented in response to Coca-Cola’s blatant criticism of Georgia’s voting reform legislation.

Following the state’s announcement of its new voting laws, Coca-Cola CEO James Quincey said in a statement, “Our focus is now on supporting federal legislation that protects voting access and addresses voter suppression across the country. We all have a duty to protect everyone’s right to vote, and we will continue to stand up for what is right in Georgia and across the U.S.”

County Commissioner Eddie Harris — the county’s longest-serving commissioner — said in an official statement, “The left wing in America, they defund, they boycott, they cancel, they tear down statues — all sorts of egregious actions. The expectation from them is the opposing political side will cower in the corner and we’re supposed to accept that and it’s supposed to be OK. And it’s not OK.”

He added that it’s high time to step up to “left-wing” politics.

Harris also revealed that he wrote a letter to Quincey, condemning the company for its biased stance.

“Millions of Americans believe that the last presidential election was not held in a fair manner and that more voter fraud will occur in the future if elections are not closely monitored and regulated,” he wrote in the letter.

A spokesperson for Coca-Cola Consolidated told the station that the company has reached out to county commissioners in hopes of setting up a meeting to discuss the vote.

What else?

In April, Georgia Republicans said they also wanted Coca-Cola products removed from their offices.

Eight state House lawmakers that month wrote a joint letter addressed to Kevin Perry, president and CEO of the Georgia Beverage Association, and accused Coca-Cola of spreading disinformation about Georgia’s new elections law and kowtowing to “cancel culture.”

A portion of the letter read, “Your company has made the conscious decision to perpetrate a national dialogue which seeks to intentionally mislead the citizens of Georgia and deepen a divide in our great State. We have the responsibility to all of Georgia not to engage in those misguided intentions nor continue to support corporations who choose to.”

The letter added, “Given Coke’s choice to cave to the pressure of an out of control cancel culture, we respectfully request all Coca-Cola Company products be removed from our office suite immediately. Should Coke chose to read the bill, share its true intentions and accept their role in the dissemination of mistruths, we would welcome a conversation to rebuild a working relationship.”

