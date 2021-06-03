http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/FaM8a4ytvUM/

The Republican National Campaign Committee (NRCC), the Republican campaign arm, announced Thursday they launched billboards across Democrat Rep. Ron Kind’s (WI) district that highlights the seedy massage parlor scandal looming over his career, from which he’s taken tens-of-thousands of dollars in income.

There will be five billboards (shown below) that will spread across La Crosse, Wisconsin, to highlight the ongoing scandal.

It was first reported the vulnerable Democrat’s financial disclosure forms from 2018 and 2019 show Kind has taken tens-of-thousands of dollars in income from the massage seedy massage parlor known as “Asian Sunny Massage,” previously named “Impression Spa.” Kind has been renting part of one of his Wisconsin properties to the parlor. Kind’s 2020 disclosure form has not yet been filed.

The seedy massage parlor has been advertising its spa on websites notorious for prostitution advertisements. Some of these websites appear to be RubMaps, AssortList, and BodyRubsMap. USA Today described RubMaps as a review site for illicit spas, where customers look for more than a massage. USA Today noted that RubMaps is used like a “Yelp” for this particular type of business.

The spa even used screenshots of some of the lists and posted them on their Facebook page. The posts from 2019, featuring screenshots of their advertisements on AssortList and included “suggestive photos of women and the business’ phone number,” have seen been taken down.

“Wisconsin voters deserve to know Ron Kind made tens of thousands of dollars from a massage parlor that advertised on human trafficking websites,” NRCC spokesman Mike Berg told Breitbart News in a statement. “Kind needs to come clean on what he knew and when about his tenant’s ties to illicit activity.”

Additionally, Fox News reported, an agent and apparent owner of the seedy massage parlor has previous ties to prostitution. The agent, named Jie Yang, has been linked to prostitution in the past. Fox’s reporting showed Jie Yang had listed a Minnesota address on the License Verification form, which is the same address that, according to the report, is “shown in Florida state documents for Chunyan Yang.” Chunyan Yang appears to be the mother of and “is the former registered agent of Impression Spa prior to its name change to Asian Sunny Massage.” Ads for the parlor’s previous name, Impression Spa, and address in La Crosse are still posted on the illicit site.

Chunyan Yang also ran a massage parlor in Plymouth, Minnesota. This is where a masseuse was arrested for prostitution in 2017 and happens to be approximately one year before Kind renting the space to the business where the seedy parlor currently is in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

However, Breitbart News’s Washington Political Editor Matthew Boyle exclusively uncovered that the building in La Crosse, which is owned by Kind and where he rents to the current seedy massage parlor, has been known to have a history of being a “house of prostitution.” Resurfaced newspaper reports from the 1970s and 1980s indicated that there is proof that the location was previously busted by law enforcement for running a “house of prostitution.”

With all of the information resurfacing about the massage parlors, Kind said the articles are “baseless smear rooted in racism and insinuations.” Kind has added, “Tawni and I have never received any complaint from the community or police about this small business.”

