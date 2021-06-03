https://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/556804-ohio-state-lawmaker-calls-for-official-to-be-fired-after

An Ohio state lawmaker is calling for an official to be fired after a veteran’s microphone was cut off during his Memorial Day speech in Hudson, Ohio.

The veteran, Army Lt. Col. Barnard Kemter, began to deliver remarks at a local cemetery when his speech was cut short as he began talking about the role Black people played in the creation of the holiday.

The Akron Beacon Journal reported that an organizer for the event, Cindy Suchan, confirmed to the outlet that she or another organizer had the audio cut but would not confirm who.

ADVERTISEMENT

State Rep. Casey Weinstein (D) tweeted Thursday that it was “time for accountability” following the Monday incident.

“My letter to Adjutant Heller of the American Legion Department of Ohio. It is time for accountability.” Rep. Casey Weinstein (D).

“As a Hudson resident, a veteran of the United States Air Force, and the past Ranking Member of the Ohio House Armed Services and Veterans Affairs Committee, I find the censorship of Lt. Col. Kemter profoundly alarming,” the letter states.

My letter to Adjutant Heller of the American Legion Department of Ohio. It is time for accountability. pic.twitter.com/9ITP8YRpKN — Rep. Casey Weinstein (@RepWeinstein) June 3, 2021

“Cindy Suchan should be removed from her position. It’s time to send a message. This kind of racist censorship has NO place in Hudson!” Weinstein tweeted Wednesday.

Cindy Suchan should be removed from her position. It’s time to send a message. This kind of racist censorship has NO place in Hudson! https://t.co/si7lj5TvfG — Rep. Casey Weinstein (@RepWeinstein) June 3, 2021

Suchan said the microphone was cut because that part of the speech “was not relevant to our program for the day” and the “theme of the day was honoring Hudson veterans.”

Kemter was in the middle of speaking on the contributions Black people had to the beginning of Memorial Day when the microphone was cut.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In recent years, the origins of how and where ‘Decoration Day’ began has sparked lively debate amongst historians. However, Yale historian David Blight, asserting the holiday is rooted in a moving ceremony, [said it] was conducted by freed slaves on May 1, 1865, at the tattered remains of a Confederate prisoner of war camp,” Kemter stated. “It was a Charleston Washington Race Course and Jockey Club today known as Hampton Park.”

“The ceremony is believed to have included a parade of as many as 10,000 people, including 3,000 African American schoolchildren singing the Union marching song, ‘John Brown’s Body,’ ” he continued, until cut off a minute later. “They were carrying armfuls of flowers and went to decorate at the graves.”

Kemter was not aware until after the event that the microphone was purposely cut and thought it was a technical glitch.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

