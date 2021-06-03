https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/oklahoma-female-athlete-has-some-cojones-is-this-the-volleyball-team-or-social-justice-class/

OU volleyball player Kylee McLaughlin says the University violated her first amendment rights. Head volleyball coach Lindsey Gray-Walton and Assistant Coach Kyle Walton are both listed as defendants in the suit.

According to the lawsuit, following the death of George Floyd, the team “emphasized discussions about white privilege and social justice rather than coaching volleyball.”

