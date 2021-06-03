https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/06/03/one-of-the-grifters-on-our-side-right-palmerreports-meltdown-when-democratic-state-rep-calls-him-out-the-stuff-of-meltdown-legend/

Note, the guy behind the Palmer Report is a seriously thin-skinned rage-gnome.

This editor has been blocked (yeah, you’re totally shocked) but LUCKILY the overly dramatic Bill Palmer has not yet blocked Twitchy SO we were able to pull tweets of his complete meltdown when a Democrat called him ‘a grifter on our side.’

Heh.

Also note, this dude tweets A LOT. Like a lot.

1) Given that so many of Palmer Report’s long term predictions are now coming true, and so many other liberal pundits are looking so bad for getting it wrong, it was probably inevitable they’d start lashing out at me in frustration, and that it would become a referendum on me. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 2, 2021

Many of the most prominent liberal pundits have been dishonestly attacking me from the day I started writing. My fact-based analysis gets in the way of whatever ratings-driven false narratives they’re pushing for clicks that day, and so they attack me in response. Never fails. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 2, 2021

Huh?

Don’t look at us, man, we just work here.

It stems from this, we think? To be completely honest, it’s hard to tell what sets this guy off because there is SO much arguing, outrage, and martyrdom going on in his tweets …

A partisan infotainment website has now called for a member of the Pennsylvania House Democratic leadership to resign because of a *checks notes* mean Tweet. Politics 2k21, baby! pic.twitter.com/LcqBvetwkH — Stephen Caruso (@StephenJ_Caruso) June 1, 2021

We really had to dig to find these tweets but came across lots and lots of bellyaching from this guy:

Sorry, this is on his timeline and we had to share because ROFL ROFL ROFL:

CNN is right wing owned. pic.twitter.com/Jfw6lvQ2gT — ~She Persists & Resists~ (@lmrichardson99) June 2, 2021

HOOBOY.

Hold on, still digging.

Ok, here is the actual convo.

Shew!

Palmer report is one of the grifters on our side right ? — Mike Schlossberg (@MikeSchlossberg) June 1, 2021

Grifters are gonna grift?

No, you jackass, Palmer Report is a respected political analysis site whose long term predictions keep proving correct. You’re seriously a Democrat in office, and you’re dishonestly attacking Palmer Report like this? What the hell is wrong with you, man? https://t.co/k0gC0MvHDg — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 1, 2021

REEEEEEEEE!

I mean, there’s this: https://t.co/FsooaPx6UW There’s this: https://t.co/8IkF9ZgGLh Also this: https://t.co/CFCV5Nn8Fn But thank you for giving me a larger platform to prove my point by reminding people who follow you that you are grifters! I’m already gaining followers. https://t.co/iF6XxGfP72 — Mike Schlossberg (@MikeSchlossberg) June 1, 2021

Note, Schlossberg is a Democrat.

This gives us great joy.

Heh.

***

