Vanity Fair just published an 11,000-word bombshell on the Wuhan lab-leak theory this morning that includes interviews with “over 40 people review of hundreds of pgs. of U.S. gov’t docs. incl. internal memos, meeting minutes [and] email correspondence”:

BREAKING: my months-long @VanityFair investigation on #COVID19 origins is live. Interviews w/ over 40 people, review of hundreds of pgs. of U.S. gov’t docs. incl. internal memos, meeting minutes, email correspondence, found…. https://t.co/9vsJWmOWZN /1 — Katherine Eban (@KatherineEban) June 3, 2021

The investigation found that at the center of it all were massive conflicts of interests and U.S. funded gain-of-function research that prevented any sort of investigation to take place:

Conflicts of interest, in part from large US gov’t grants supporting controversial virology research, known as “gain-of-function,” hampered U.S. gov’t investigation into #COVID19 origins, and legit. questions on #LabLeak hypothesis, at every step. /2 pic.twitter.com/rFzRbHNKXc — Katherine Eban (@KatherineEban) June 3, 2021

The pressure to stop asking questions came from inside the Trump State Dept.:

In a 12/9/20 @StateDept meeting, officials say they were explicitly told by colleagues not to explore Wuhan Institute of Virology’s gain-of-function research, because it would bring unwelcome att’n to U.S. gov’t funding of it. /3 pic.twitter.com/TR80pTAxQt — Katherine Eban (@KatherineEban) June 3, 2021

Thomas DiNanno was appointed to this position by President Trump in October 2018:

In internal memo, Thomas DiNanno, then acting ass’t secretary of @StateDept Arms Control, Verification, Compliance bureau documented his team was “warned…“not to pursue an investigation into the origin of COVID-19” because it would “‘open a can of worms’ if it continued.” /4 pic.twitter.com/JHYPtAY3h8 — Katherine Eban (@KatherineEban) June 3, 2021

Four former State Dep’t officials told @VanityFair they were repeatedly advised not to open a “Pandora’s box.” DiNanno said: “smelled like a cover-up, and I wasn’t going to be part of it.” /5 pic.twitter.com/zcuiwWZgQo — Katherine Eban (@KatherineEban) June 3, 2021

And, yes, there were U.S. taxpayer dollars going to the lab:

How much U.S. taxpayer $$ went to Wuhan Institute of Virology? On her CV, a lead researcher Shi Zhengli listed U.S. gov’t support of more than $1.2 million over 5 years: $665,000 from @NIH; $559,500 from @USAID. /6 pic.twitter.com/K5fbZ45NVx — Katherine Eban (@KatherineEban) June 3, 2021

Former CDC Director Robert Redfield told Vanity Fair he even got death threats from fellow scientists for proposing the lab-leak theory:

Former @CDCgov director @redfield_dr got death threats from fellow scientists after telling CNN he believed #COVID19 had lab origin. “I was threatened and ostracized because I proposed another hypothesis,” Redfield told @VanityFair. /7 — Katherine Eban (@KatherineEban) June 3, 2021

In summary, “Our CDC/Govt Scientific community completely failed us”:

This piece has one message: Our CDC/Govt Scientific community completely failed us. The Lab-Leak Theory: Inside the Fight to Uncover COVID-19’s Origins https://t.co/cRLS3MFYsE via @VanityFair — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) June 3, 2021

