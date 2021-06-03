https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/all-things-trump/pence-says-he-and-trump-may-ever-see-eye-eye-jan-6-riot?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Former Vice President Mike Pence says he may never see “eye to eye” with former President Trump about the Jan. 6 Capitol breach.

Pence made the comment Thursday at a dinner hosted by the Hillsborough County Republican Committee in New Hampshire, his second public speaking event since leaving office, according to CNN.

“I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye on that day,” he said. “January 6 was a dark day in the history of the United States Capitol.”

Pence was in the Capitol building the day of the breach to certify the results to the 2020 presidential election won by Democrat Joe Biden. Pence’s duties were largely ceremonial. But Trump argued Pence could have stop the certification of the state election results, several of which, he said, were the result of voting fraud that cost him reelection.

Pence proceeded nevertheless with the Jan. 6 certification and was reportedly forced, along with family members, to hide from the intruders, include some looking specifically for him, then move to safe place.

He also said he and Trump have “spoken many times since we left office” and that he “will always be proud of what we accomplished for the American people over the last four years.”

“We must move forward,” Pence said, according to Politico.

