The Arizona Senate’s 2020 election audit in Maricopa County drew a group of Republican legislators from Pennsylvania.

Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano, who was present at the Jan. 6 siege of the U.S. Capitol, state Sen. Cris Dush, and state Rep. Rob Kauffman visited the controversial inquiry on Wednesday. Mastriano’s office said the delegation witnessed firsthand “the most comprehensive election audit in the history of [the] United States.”

The state senator said Arizona legislators invited the trio.

“Transparency is a must in our republic. Every citizen should be confident that their vote counts,” Mastriano said in a statement. “There are ZERO taxpayer dollars being used for the trip.”

He also told WEEO-FM that his group would take the “information back to the Senate leadership” and “back-brief them on the way ahead, and then hopefully we can come up with an approach here to make sure every person in Pennsylvania can rest assured they have one vote, and it counts.”

Dush told one reporter that he “absolutely” wants to see a similar audit in Pennsylvania, according to the Associated Press.

Mastriano faced controversy after he was seen outside the U.S. Capitol on the day of the riot. However, he claims he did not cross police lines and left the premises when the situation turned violent, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer.

A day after the breach, Pennsylvania state Minority Leader Jay Costa, a Democrat, demanded the GOP leader abdicate his post for proliferating claims of unsubstantiated election fraud.

“He has questioned the integrity of our elections without evidence, wasted taxpayer resources with sham hearings that claimed fraud without proof, and yesterday he was intimately engaged in the protest at the nation’s capital,” Costa said at the time.

Both Pennsylvania and Arizona, Republican strongholds in 2016, were the locations of pivotal victories for President Joe Biden during the 2020 presidential contest, followed by election fraud lawsuits that failed to gain traction in court.

The Maricopa County audit began in April after the Arizona Senate received a favorable ruling from a judge that found its subpoenas to be “legal and enforceable.”

The review has garnered criticism from county officials and Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and prompted concerns from the U.S. Justice Department. Critics argue the results from two previous election machine audits, conducted for the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, showed no irregularities in the county’s 2020 election. A recount of a sample of ballots also did not turn up any problems.

Arizona Senate President Karen Fann said the audit is not meant to overturn the 2020 election results. However, former President Donald Trump has touted how he believes it will show “massive” election fraud. Instead, the state Senate president insisted that the audit is meant to restore trust in the system and influence potential changes to the law.

The audit, which is being led by firm Cyber Ninjas and has been taking place in Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, is expected to finish in late June, according to organizers.

Biden won Arizona by more than 10,000 votes out of more than 3.3 million cast across the state. His lead of roughly 2 percentage points was due partly to his advantage in Maricopa County, which includes Phoenix, where the Democrat scored nearly 45,000 more votes than Trump.