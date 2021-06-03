https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/03/pennsylvania-house-republican-says-no-to-an-audit-of-the-november-vote/

A delegation of Pennsylvania Republicans is in Arizona to observe the ongoing audit of Maricopa County and they reportedly want an audit of their home state as well:

From Arizona:

Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano told the WSJ Alexa Corse that he’s “not about overturning anything” but just “trying to find out what went right, what went wrong”:

He did hint in his interview last night that it’s an uphill road to get an audit approved, however:

And Republican State Rep. Seth Grove from York threw ice-cold water on the audit plan, tweeting that the “The PA House of Representatives will not be authorizing any further audits on any previous election”:

The state Senate, however, could go its own way like what’s happening in Arizona. From the Pennsylvania Capital-Star:

The key Pennsylvania Senate committee chair overseeing state election law opened the door for an audit of the 2020 election on Thursday, one day after three state lawmakers toured an Arizona facility where a similar process is being carried out.

“We are still reviewing the pros and cons,” of a legislative election audit, Senate State Government Committee Chairman Sen. Dave Argall, R-Schuylkill, told the Capital-Star.

Argall, and his counterpart in the House, State Government Committee Chairman Seth Grove, R-York, have key voices in any proposed changes to state election law.

On an audit, they do not agree. Grove tweeted Thursday that “the PA House of Representatives will not be authorizing any further audits on any previous election.”

While the two may need to be aligned to pass bills, Argall said the state’s upper chamber could, like in Arizona, pursue a legislative audit alone.

