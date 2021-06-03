https://www.newsmax.com/politics/pennsylvania-republicans-audit-arizona/2021/06/03/id/1023740

Pennsylvania Republicans visiting the ongoing audit in Arizona of ballots from the 2020 election are calling for their state to hold a similar review.

“Forty-seven percent of the people in this country don’t have faith in the electoral — electoral integrity right now,” Pennsylvania state Sen. Cris Dush said in an interview, reports The Wall Street Journal. “My constituents are very much up in arms, with the lack of any movement on trying to find out what happened.”

Along with Pennsylvania state Sen. Doug Mastriano and state Rep. Rob Kauffman, Dush toured the audit site at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Phoenix, meeting with Arizona Republicans, Arizona state Sen. Wendy Rogers tweeted Wednesday night​.

Arizona’s audit began in April, with the state Senate ordering that 2.1 million ballots that were cast in Maricopa County to be examined. President Joe Biden won narrowly in Arizona, by just over 10,000 votes, taking Maricopa by about 2 percentage points.

Mastriano also on Wednesday called for his state to hold an audit, commenting it could focus on one county that leaned Republican and on another that leaned Democrat.

“I’m not about overturning anything,” Mastriano said about Pennsylvania, where Biden also won. “I”m just trying to find out what went right, what went wrong? And how do we have better elections in the future?”

Mastriano traveled to Washington on Jan. 6, where he protested the results of the 2020 election, but he said Wednesday he left before protesters went to the U.S. Capitol.

“When it looked like things weren’t going in the right direction … my wife and I and several people that were with me, we left,” he said Wednesday.

Mastriano also recently told a Pennsylvania media outlet that former President Donald Trump asked him to run for governor in 2022, but has not confirmed whether he will.

Other states are considering audits, including in Georgia, where a state judge recently ordered Fulton County, the state’s largest county, to allow a voting group to inspect absentee ballots. The county includes Atlanta, and Trump was angry about the results there after Biden narrowly defeated him.

Also on Wednesday, Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who has come under fire over the 2020 election results, announced her candidacy for governor.

She has been slamming the Maricopa County audit, and said in her campaign announcement, which showed images from the audit, that Republicans aren’t “offering policies to make our lives better. They’re offering conspiracies that only make our lives worse.”

Gov. Doug Ducey, a Republican, is stepping down in January 2023 because of term limits. Several candidates, in addition to Hobbs, are already lining up to replace him.

