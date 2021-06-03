https://saraacarter.com/trump-reacts-to-released-emails-what-did-dr-fauci-know-about-gain-of-function-research-and-when/

Former President Donald Trump reacted to reading Dr. Anthony Fauci’s emails by saying: “the Country is fortunate that I didn’t do what Dr. Fauci wanted me to do.” Trump issued his reaction in a statement on Thursday. The emails were released via Freedom of Information Act request by several news outlets.

“For instance, I closed our borders to China very early despite his not wanting them closed,” Trump wrote. Then, Fauci predicted a vaccine wouldn’t be ready for several years, but Trump “got it done in less than 9 months with Operation Warp Speed.” Next, “we ordered billions of dollars’ worth of vaccines before we knew it even worked.” As a result, “the shot has now saved the world and millions of lives!” Trump wrote.

Fauci and Trump even clashed on mask policies, he said. “Dr. Fauci was totally against masks,” Trump wrote. But then, he “became a radical masker!”

All of Trump’s history with Fauci combined with the released emails, left Trump asking: “What did Fauci know about ‘gain of function’ research, and when did he know about it?”

You can follow Jenny Goldsberry on Twitter @jennyjournalism.

