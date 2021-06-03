https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/jun/3/rumble-video-site-bulks-showdown-youtube/

An infusion of new users and cash to Rumble has provided momentum for its fight to break Google-owned YouTube‘s grip on the digital video marketplace.

Rumble has added millions of users in recent months, scored a large undisclosed investment from a group including billionaire Peter Thiel and conservative author J.D. Vance, and it has sued Google for antitrust violations in federal court.

Conservatives are fueling Rumble‘s rise, but the Canada-based company’s founder and CEO Chris Pavlovski said he is less interested in American politics than dethroning big incumbent platforms. Mr. Pavlovski prizes small creators’ content and he argues that large tech platforms like YouTube prioritize major brands and influencers over others.

After Google acquired YouTube in 2006, Mr. Pavlovski said he watched the company’s competitors diminish, including sites like Dailymotion and CollegeHumor, and he wanted to scrap with Google himself.

“I’ve always had the pulse on this and it’s always been a passion of mine where I’ve always wanted to compete, and get back in and compete in a real meaningful way, against the incumbent platforms,” said Mr. Pavlovski. “I’m really a big, firm believer in having lots of good and healthy competition in the market and not having monopolies.”

Mr. Pavlovski started Rumble in 2013 but its big break came in the fall of 2020 when many disaffected supporters of former President Trump started searching for new digital venues online to speak freely.

The platform had approximately 800,000 monthly visits last August, per the Wall Street Journal, but it has since jumped into the tens of millions as of last fall. Mr. Pavlovski said that Rumble has roughly 30 million monthly users, and its user base is growing 10% month-over-month.

He said engagement, watch-time and the growth of connected televisions jumped in May.

While the site’s front page displays a combination of viral videos of animals and news and commentary, its “featured” channels section includes the accounts of prominent Republicans like Donald Trump Jr., Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York.

Mr. Thiel, Facebook’s first outside investor and a founder of PayPal, invested in Rumble alongside Narya Capital, a Cincinnati-based venture capital firm led by Mr. Vance.

Mr. Thiel was a supporter of former President Donald Trump’s first presidential campaign and Mr. Vance is considering running next year for the GOP bid for the U.S. Senate from Ohio.

Mr. Pavlovski said he would not disclose how much Mr. Thiel and the investors were providing, but the Wall Street Journal has estimated the investment was significant and likely consistent with a $500 million valuation of Rumble.

Mr. Thiel pursued Rumble and connected with its leadership about two months before the investment was announced in May, according to Mr. Pavlovski.

Mr. Pavlovski said he had no prior relationship with Mr. Thiel and he said his company’s fixation on distributing and monetizing small creators’ content was attractive to investors.

Also, Rumble’s new supporters likely are drawn to the platform because of its willingness to mix things up with larger competitors.

In January, Rumble filed an antitrust lawsuit in federal court in California alleging Google had unlawfully prioritized its own product, YouTube, over its competitor, Rumble.

“By unfairly rigging its search algorithms such that YouTube is the first-listed links “above the fold” on its search results page, Google, through its search engine, was able to wrongfully divert massive traffic to YouTube, depriving Rumble of the additional traffic, users, uploads, brand awareness and the revenue it would have otherwise received,” Rumble said in the lawsuit. “Google has also forced Android-based smartphone manufacturers to include YouTube as a preinstalled app on their phones in order to acquire the right to use the Android operating system, which constitutes an illegal tying arrangement.”

The litigation is ongoing and Mr. Pavlovski declined to comment on his company’s case.

Warning signs abound for insurgent companies adopting aggressive strategies to dethrone major tech companies. The social media platform Parler’s less-restrictive approach to its users’ speech resulted in Apple and Google removing Parler’s app from their app stores and Amazon Web Services taking Parler offline.

Parler sued Amazon but later dropped its case, and Parler has since returned to the web and was restored to Apple’s App Store.

Mr. Pavlovski is quick to distance Rumble from Parler. He noted that his company has strong policies surrounding restricting content involving such things as racism, antisemitism, inciting violence, pornography, terrorism, and much more.

Unlike Parler’s dependency on Amazon, Mr. Pavlovski said Rumble has made sure it is not dependent on any single cloud infrastructure.

“We’ve kind of done it the old-fashioned way and we have servers around the world and we are not dependent on any single major cloud player,” Mr. Pavlovski said. “In fact, one of the things that this investment is going to do is [it is] going to enable us to really kind of build our own cloud infrastructure and offer cloud solutions to the market and other businesses out there.”

Other platforms that have attempted to compete with YouTube have later overhauled their entire business model to succeed. Vimeo, a video platform that started more than 16 years ago, began trading on the NASDAQ in late May as the company charts a new direction away from competition with YouTube.

Vimeo CEO Anjali Jud recently told CNBC her company has fully pivoted away from being a viewing destination competing with YouTube and now focuses on selling software involving its video offerings to other businesses as a service.

Despite the track record of those that have previously gone toe-to-toe with Google, Mr. Pavlovski is not deterred by Vimeo and others’ failures. He intends to keep his company’s focus on being a venue for distributing users’ content and a destination for consumers.

“I believe a lot of the incumbent platforms out there are no longer interested in helping the small creator and that’s a market that we can really capture and help in a way that the other incumbent platforms are no longer helping,” he said.

