https://pjmedia.com/columns/kevindowneyjr/2021/06/03/record-number-of-cops-shot-thanks-to-the-left-n1451984

What Happens When The Left Demonizes Cops

The war on police isn’t just being fought in the media, it’s now being fought in the streets. One hundred twenty-eight police officers have been shot as of midnight, May 31, 2021, an increase over the past two years. Ambush-type attacks against cops are up 50% from last year, tweeted the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP).

🚨The violence against law enforcement MUST STOP! Ambush-Style Attacks are 🆙 50% from this time last year. So far this year: ⚠️ 128 officers shot ⚠️ 26 officers killed by gunfire ⚠️ 35 officers shot in 27 separate ambush-style attacks Time for EVERYONE to #SupportThePolice pic.twitter.com/6ulvtwEgTX — National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) (@GLFOP) June 1, 2021

As per the FOP, 118 officers had been shot at this point in 2020, with 23 deaths. In 2019, 104 officers had been shot by May 31, with 23 of them having lost their lives. There have been 27 ambush attacks thus far in 2021. There had been 18 at this point in 2020.

“I think that the present climate that we see throughout the country right now and the dehumanization of law enforcement is certainly, I think, having some impact on the aggression towards law enforcement,” Patrick Yoes, the National FOP president, told Fox News.

This is no surprise. This is what happens when the leftists tell people that cops are Nazis and white supremacists. More people confront the cops, more people get killed, and more cops get hurt. Duh.

These shooting stats don’t include the 3 police officers shot in Delaware on June 2. The police were responding to a domestic dispute that developed into a 12 hour stand-off. The suspect killed himself and thus won’t be clogging the Delaware court system.

Check, Please

Three Virginia sheriffs have kissed the lefty party goodbye and switched from Democrat to Republican after repeated “Defund the Police” nonsense. Smyth County Sheriff Chip Shuler, who was elected in 2015 as a Democrat and re-elected in 2019, said in a statement:

I am changing to the Republican Party because of the relentless attack on law enforcement by Democrats in Richmond and Washington. My deputies work hard to serve and protect the citizens of Smyth County. As sheriff, it has been difficult to watch my deputies try to move forward during this unprecedented assault on our profession. We remain an honorable profession, and should not be judged by the bad acts of a few. I have always been a conservative throughout my law enforcement career of 38 years.

Tazewell County Sheriff Brian Hieatt and Buchanan County Sheriff John McClanahan switched to the Republican Party several months ago.

The lack of respect for cops isn’t just for adults. A 14-year-old burglar recently fired a shotgun at police in Olando, Fla., and was killed. Her accomplice, a 12-year-old boy, surrendered his purloined AK-47 before getting shot.

Police Chief Carmen Best cited a “lack of respect” as a reason for her resignation as Seattle’s top cop.

Efforts to defund police departments comes as crime is soaring in major U.S. cities. Crime experts are already predicting a banner summer for violent crime. Chicago is already seeing major gun stupidity with roughly 13 people shot per day.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

