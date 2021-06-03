https://www.oann.com/rep-mace-predicts-biden-agenda-will-help-gop-retake-house-majority-in-2022/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=rep-mace-predicts-biden-agenda-will-help-gop-retake-house-majority-in-2022

UPDATED 8:11 AM PT – Thursday, June 3, 2021

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) is optimistic about the GOP’s chances of taking back the House during the upcoming midterms, all thanks to Joe Biden’s spending policies.

While speaking to One America News, Mace blamed Biden’s economic agenda for lagging employment growth, a ballooning national debt as well as the rising cost of food and gas. The Republican representative said when people feel the financial pain of these policies, they will support GOP candidates in the 2022 midterms.

❌$146 BILLION in new taxes on traditional energy sources

❌$2.4 BILLION to electrify Postal Service vehicles

❌$1.2 BILLION for the Green Climate Fund

❌$691 MILLION to foreign countries to combat climate change

❌$400 MILLION to allow states to establish gun buyback programs — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) June 1, 2021

After Biden criticized Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Sen. Kirsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) for allegedly stalling his agenda, Mace praised the pair for standing up for their values despite their party affiliations.

“Nancy Pelosi really has a choke hold on members in the House of Representatives and really controlling how they vote,” stated the South Carolina lawmaker. “And its refreshing, honestly as a Republican, to see two Democrats stand up against their own leadership.”

Mace finished her comments by saying that Republicans only need five or six seats to flip in order to win back the House. She then assured Republicans would do just that.

