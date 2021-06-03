https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/03/report-annie-leibovitz-is-at-the-white-house-to-photograph-jen-psaki/

For some reason, Annie Leibovitz never showed up to photograph President Trump’s female press secretaries but she’s reportedly there today for Jen Psaki? From Bloomberg’s Nancy Cook:

So, what *exactly* has Psaki done so far to warrant such treatment?

We’ll keep you posted because something just sounds off about this:

