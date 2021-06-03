https://twitchy.com/gregp-3534/2021/06/03/report-annie-leibovitz-is-at-the-white-house-to-photograph-jen-psaki/
For some reason, Annie Leibovitz never showed up to photograph President Trump’s female press secretaries but she’s reportedly there today for Jen Psaki? From Bloomberg’s Nancy Cook:
SPOTTED at the White House: Annie Leibovitz who is here to photograph Jen Psaki for an upcoming magazine profile.
— Nancy Cook (@nancook) June 3, 2021
So, what *exactly* has Psaki done so far to warrant such treatment?
Has Psaki done anything that warrants such a profile? Is Psaki there to deliver news or make like a star? I don’t get how journalists don’t see that turning the spotlight onto themselves is myopic.
— Ilima De Costa🦋 (@kbaygirl) June 3, 2021
We’ll keep you posted because something just sounds off about this:
hmmmmm https://t.co/iMX45rRikZ
— foster kamer. (@weareyourfek) June 3, 2021
***
Tags: