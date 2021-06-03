https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/06/report-justice-department-probing-lobbying-firm-linked-hunter-biden/

A lobbying firm linked to Joe Biden’s scandalous son Hunter is under investigation by the Justice Department, according to a new report.

The firm, Blue Star Strategie​s, did work for Burisma, the company who paid Hunter $83,000 a month to sit on his board — despite having no experience in the industry.

The investigation into Blue Star Strategie​s, according to a report from Politico, is looking into potential illegal lobbying after it took on Burisma as a client, and while Hunter was on its board.

“The Delaware U.S. Attorney’s Office is involved in the probe, and is coordinating with lawyers in the National Security Division at DOJ’s Washington headquarters, the sources said. The Delaware office is also investigating Hunter Biden for potential tax violations,” Politico reports. “The existence of the federal probe into Blue Star Strategies has not been previously reported. There has been grand jury activity in connection to the probe, two of the people said.”

The report explains that four sources close to the investigation told them that it is partly focused on whether the firm failed to comply with disclosure requirements under the Foreign Agents Registration Act, a law that requires Americans to disclose lobbying and public affairs work for foreign officials and political parties.

“There is no indication that Hunter Biden is a target of the investigation into Blue Star. Karen Tramontano, one of Blue Star’s co-founders, testified that Hunter Biden did not direct any of the firm’s work for Burisma,” the report continues.

Blue Star did not disclose its work for Burisma in any federal lobbying database.

Read the full report here.

