https://noqreport.com/2021/06/03/sanctuary-state-colorado-to-give-professional-licenses-to-illegal-aliens/

Share the truth

Spencer Platt/Getty Images The sanctuary state of Colorado will begin allowing illegal aliens to obtain professional licenses, funneling them into white-collar American jobs.

This week, Gov. Jared Polis (D) signed into law a plan that will give out professional licenses for jobs in education and health care, among other industries, to illegal aliens. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s FWD.us had lobbied state lawmakers to pass the legislation.

Now, Colorado’s state agencies will not require an applicant to certify their legal status in the U.S. to secure a professional license.

“The bill eliminates the requirement that the department of education … verify the lawful presence of each applicant before issuing or renewing a license,” the law reads : The bill also specifies that lawful presence is not required of any applicant for any state or local license, certificate, or registration. The bill affirmatively states that the bill is a state law within the meaning of the federal law that gives states authority to provide for eligibility for state and local public benefits to persons who are unlawfully residing in the United States. [Emphasis added] FWD.us Colorado State Immigration Director Marissa Molina praised the legislature’s passage and Polis’ signing, claiming it will help fill “worker […]

Read the whole story at www.breitbart.com

Share the truth

Newsletter Join fellow patriots as we keep Americans informed and advance the cause of conservatism.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

