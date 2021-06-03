https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/06/03/see-what-brian-is-trying-to-do-here-cnns-brian-stelter-sneers-at-covid-origin-focused-fox-news-and-gives-away-the-game/

Yesterday, Fox News’ Martha MacCallum spoke with NIH Director Francis Collins, who really doesn’t want to talk about the origin of the COVID19 pandemic anymore.

For what it’s worth, CNN’s Brian Stelter agrees with Collins and thinks that Fox News is waaaaay too focused on the origin of a deadly global pandemic:

NIH director urging covid-origin-focused Fox News to talk more about vaccines >> “So please, could we have a bit more of the focus on how we’re going to save lives, while we’re talking about how this started? We need both of those, don’t we?” pic.twitter.com/7K0BfGaJWw — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) June 3, 2021

Interesting way of describing Fox News, Brian!

It’s really something.

.@brianstelter seemingly criticizing a news organization for wanting to understand the origins of the biggest news story of the past year, if not the past decade. https://t.co/qQ1WbnLsRW — Tim Meads (@TimMeadsUSA) June 3, 2021

Apparently, Fox News pays too much attention to the man behind the curtain, according to the Wizard’s spokespeople at CNN. https://t.co/6AZx3v6gbf — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) June 3, 2021

“…covid-origin focused Fox News…” – the fact your network hasn’t cared and apparently still doesn’t care about the origin isn’t exactly something to brag about. https://t.co/h2T3snaqnZ — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) June 3, 2021

Brian Stelter frequently takes pride in things that would make other people hide in shame.

Don’t you want to know the origin? Don’t we need to know so we can make sure it doesn’t happen again? — Renee (@Renmonwea) June 3, 2021

I think everyone should be focused on the origins of Covid. Why aren’t you? — JRP (@JRPSD) June 3, 2021

Why aren’t you, Brian?

CCP is writing Tweets for @brianstelter. Why isn’t CNN “Covid origin focused?” Do your Chinese masters not allow that? https://t.co/eS0Lix68VQ — @TrickyDickPol (@trickydickpol) June 3, 2021

The CCP thanks you. — S Kutz (@sjkz) June 3, 2021

You probably shouldn’t accuse other outlets of being “state media” if you’re going to help people like the NIH director cover his ass. — Chief Impact Officer BT (@back_ttys) June 3, 2021

Just a suggestion.

“covid-origin-focused Fox News” I hope everyone can see what Brian is trying to do here. https://t.co/sqXoO2cZog — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) June 3, 2021

We see it. And we won’t forget.

