http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/C91aWlGgrLM/

Trump bashing Hollywood director Ava DuVernay’s film focused advocacy group Array is teaming up with Google to create a $500,000 feature film grant for creatives who hail from what they call “underrepresented communities.”

The endowment, which is known as The Array + Google Feature Film Grant, will allocate funds so that the recipient will be able to produce his or her first full-length feature, according to a report by Deadline.

“Having started my filmmaking journey by self-funding projects, this is a full-circle moment,” DuVernay said. “I’m pleased to partner with Google and Array’s grant advisory committee to identify an emerging writer/director to bring their vision to the screen.”

“Inclusive storytelling is at the heart of Array’s mission and we’re proud to also provide access to Array Crew in order to further ensure that the set of the grantee’s film reflects the full array of the world around us,” DuVernay added.

The recipient of this year’s grant will be chosen by an indie film advisory committee.

Google Search, notably, has been suppressing Breitbart News search results for years. The company’s analytics data continues to show the censorious clampdown. New data — revealed by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow in his new New York Times bestselling selling book, Breaking the New: Exposing the Establishment Media’s Hidden Deals and Secret Corruption — shows the scope of Google’s suppression of Breitbart News.

Google’s partnership with Array comes after its partnership with The Black List, an initiative to help launch a storytelling fellowship and provide financial and creative support to “underrepresented” writers in an effort to help them develop their first film or TV script, Deadline reports.

Earlier this year, DuVernay announced that she would be devoting her new Spotify podcast to the subjects of police brutality against black people and cops who kill, as she believes there is a lack of accountability in law enforcement.

Last year, after President Donald Trump got infected with the Chinese coronavirus, DuVernay offered backhanded “get well soon,” stating “I truly hope you get well as you’re infected with a life-threatening virus and are physically ill. Also, you are a disgrace and a liar.”

DuVernay went on to call President Trump a “white supremacist,” adding, “Get well. Sincerely. And after that, we’re going to vote you out.”

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Facebook and Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, and on Instagram.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

