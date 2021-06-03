https://justthenews.com/government/congress/sen-rand-paul-fundraising-anthony-fauci-controversy?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Senator Rand Paul is fundraising off of his recent high-profile clash with Dr. Anthony Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), during a Senate hearing last month, and the recent revelations in the thousands of pages of emails that were released this week in response to Freedom of Information requests.

The emails cover the early months of the COVID-19 pandemic, and appear to show conflicts of interest and contradictions between what Fauci was saying publicly versus what he was privately communicating with other scientists.

In his fundraising appeal, the Kentucky Republican senator states:

“Here’s what we know:

Fauci knew the virus probably originated from a lab leak in Wuhan.

Fauci knew school-aged children were not at risk, though he continued to advocate for closed schools.

He told colleagues that masks you can buy in a store will do nothing to prevent the spread of the virus.

He ignored the best advice from scientists in his own field in favor of fear mongering and theatrics.”

The fundraising page states that “Your contribution will benefit Rand Paul for US Senate.”

Paul said last week on The Water Cooler with David Brody that Dr. Fauci had perjured himself before Congress when during their high-profile clash, Fauci claimed that NIAID did not fund gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

